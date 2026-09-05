Can Yusei Kikuchi Spark the Halos After a Tough Opener?



The Los Angeles Angels (58-82) will look to bounce back quickly this afternoon as they continue their three-game interleague road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74) from the beautiful PNC Park.

After wasting a stellar pitching performance by Ryan Johnson and the bullpen in yesterday’s tight 1-0 loss, the Halos have a quick turnaround to figure out their offensive woes before the bats go completely cold in the Steel City. Offense has been an issue most of the year, so veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi will need to bring his A game to Pittsburgh.





The Pitching Matchup

LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-5, 5.65 ERA) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (14-5, 3.59 ERA)



The Angels send veteran southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the bump, and Angels fans should be highly interested in how he pitches down the stretch.. Kikuchi is still searching for his first official victory of the 2026 campaign and is set to be the second highest paid Angel in 2027. While his surface-level ERA isn't pretty, the Angels desperately need him to eat innings today and give a heavily taxed bullpen some breathing room.

It won’t be an easy task. The Pirates are countering with right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, who has been one of the breakout arms in the National League this year. Ashcraft’s 14 wins are tied for fifth-most in the Major Leagues, and he's coming off a red-hot August where he posted a microscopic 2.13 ERA. The Angels' hitters will need to work deep counts early to force Ashcraft out of the zone.

Angels Storyline: Waking Up the Bats

Sep 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Moises Ballesteros (12) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The common refrain in a frustrating year: when the team pitches well it doesn't hit. When it hits well the pitching does not hold up. Last night was a textbook example of the former.



The Angels' young core has flashed incredible upside this year, but consistency remains the final hurdle. If the Halos want to split the series before Sunday's finale, they must manufacture runs early. Look for aggressive baserunning out of the gate to put pressure on the Pirates' infield.





The Opposition: Keeping Eyes on Konnor Griffin



Pittsburgh’s stellar rookie shortstop, Konnor Griffin, made an immediate splash last night after returning from the injured list. He manufactured the game's only run by sprinting all the way from first base to score on an RBI double. Keeping Griffin off the basepaths will be priority number one for Kikuchi and the Angels' defense today.

Game Info

Today's game begins at 3:40 and can be watched on Angels Baseball Television and the MLB.TV app if you have the Angels subscription.