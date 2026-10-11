Every Angel Who Will Become a Free Agent this Off Season

Following a 100 loss season the natural reaction from fans and the media is to look at players the Angels should add to the roster to improve. Identifying roster holes and ways for the organization to fix them should be the team's priority.

Getting lost in the shuffle is the fact the Angels will lose several players to free agency. Here is the list of who will be free to sign with any team once the season ends.

Anthony Rendon: Third Base

It might seem disingenous to list Rendon but the Angels former third baseman's contract ran through the 2026 season and he has yet to announce his retirement. Rendon and the Angels agreed to spread his final year's salary over a five year span meaning Arte Moreno has stuck new owner Stan Kroenke with the last remnants of his disastrous signing.

Currently on the 60 day injured list, Rendon will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Expectations are that his playing days are over and he will retire having made $245 million from the franchise in exchange for 257 games and 3.8 bWAR. That is roughly $64.5 million per WAR making it one of the worst contracts in professional sports history.

Robert Stephenson: The Bullpen Anchor in a Bad Way





May 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson (24) is looked at by a trainer after being injured during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Technically the Angels hold a $2.5 million option on the righty who signed for 3 years and $33 million but has failed to throw a pitch since September of 2025. Even among Perry Minasian's multitude of failed bullpen signings, the Stephenson contract stands out for all the wrong reasons.

OVerall, the righty pitched 10 innings across 12 games and completely missed two of his three seasons under contract. Now simply older and more injured, it would be foolish of the Angels to reserve a roster spot for him. He will become a free agent with plenty of Moreno's money to help him in retirement.

Adam Frazier: Veteran Utility Depth





Aug 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and second baseman Adam Frazier (20) celebrate at the end of the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Infielder and utility man joined the Halos on a minor league pact and served as a crucial depth piece throughout the 2026 campaign. Playing primarily at second base while logging innings across the outfield, the 34-year-old provided veteran stability for a young roster. Though he managed a modest .240/.315/.349 slash line over 66 games, his 91 OPS+ and defensive versatility could make him an inexpensive candidate for a reunion.

However, with a wave of younger infielders progressing through the pipeline, the Angels may ultimately choose to let the veteran walk to clear a permanent path for their developing prospects. Either way, Frazier's one year contract concludes at the end of the season.





Travis d'Arnaud: Catcher





Sep 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) is tagged out at home plate by Los Angeles Angels catcher Travis D'Arnaud (25) in the first inning as home plate umpire Chad Whitson makes the call at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran catcher hits the open market after a difficult stretch in Anaheim. Tasked with holding down a portion of the catching duties, struggled significantly at the plate, posting a disappointing .174/.260/.261 offensive slash line.

Because his performance fell short of expectations, it is highly anticipated that the Angels will let him walk in free agency. Travis has completed this two year contract with the team, so he will be a free agent at the end of the year.

The Angels added catcher Moises Ballesteros at the trade deadline and will be in the hunt for a backup catcher. They could re-engage d'Arnaud but he will have the ability to shop his services across the entire league.





Yoan Moncada: Third Base



May 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels third base Yoan Moncada (10) hits a single in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moncada was signed as a band aid to cover for Rendon's absence but then both under performed and missed most of the year with injury. He will hit free agency on the heels of a dismal .189/.307/.297 slash line and yet another injury marred season.

Once the top rated prospect in all of baseball, Moncada's career is in dire jeopardy of being over. He will be available on a minor league deal as camp opens and should expect a long wait on the free agent market.

Jeimer Candelario: Minor League Free Agent





Mar 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) hits a double against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet another named signed to hopefully patch the hole at third base, Cadelario had an impressive Spring that led to him making the Angels roster out of camp. But he was optioned to AAA and never made it back to the big league club.

Candelario had the ability to declare for free agency last week and did so. He is already a free agent and is likely looking at a minor league deal with a new club.