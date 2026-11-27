

While the rest of Major League Baseball has been sprinting to finalize contracts before the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, the Los Angeles Angels have largely been forced to watch the hot stove from the sidelines.

Between Stan Kroenke’s group awaiting formal ownership approval, interim general manager John Mozeliak preparing to step aside, and a jammed 40 man roster, the Halos are not positioned to win bidding wars for the top tier of the market. By the time Anaheim’s new leadership is officially in place and MLB’s expected work stoppage eventually clears, nearly all of the premier free agents will already be off the board.



That does not mean the Angels are completely out of luck. Just like shoppers hunting for overlooked deals on Black Friday, Anaheim’s front office will have plenty of valuable, discounted talent left to pick through—and when a club is coming off a humiliating 100 loss season, any legitimate major league upgrade is worth pursuing.



Edmundo Sosa: Versatile Infield Depth





Even after acquiring Jace Jung, third base remains a glaring organizational weakness in Anaheim. With Alec Bohm already off the board, targeting Edmundo Sosa as a one-year stopgap makes plenty of sense for a club lacking proven, reliable depth across the infield—especially against left handed pitching.





While Sosa’s overall numbers dipped slightly in 2026 (.247/.283/.429 with nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 84 games for Philadelphia), his second half surge (.298 average, .866 OPS) and career long ability to mash southpaws (.290/.343/.492 against lefties) make him an ideal platoon partner and defensive safety net. Capable of playing shortstop, second base, and third base at a high level, Sosa will not command a blockbuster deal, making him the exact type of multi-positional upgrade a rebuilding roster needs.

Trent Grisham: A Buy Low Bounce Back Candidate in Center Field

Aug 23, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Center field remains a massive question mark in Anaheim, and in an ideal world, I would love to transform the Angels outfield by bringing in Jarren Duran. However, now that Boston has tendered Duran a 2027 contract and drawn trade interest from at least six clubs, it may already be too late for a trade to materialize by the time Anaheim's new front office is cleared to make moves.

That makes Trent Grisham a classic Black Friday buy low pivot. After exploding for 34 home runs with the New York Yankees in 2025, Grisham saw his surface numbers crater during an injury plagued 2026 campaign, hitting just .211 with 18 homers and a .308 on-base percentage across 121 games.

However, underlying metrics suggest Grisham was the victim of historic bad luck—posting the second lowest batting average on hard hit balls (.367) of any qualified hitter in the Statcast era. His elite plate discipline (61 walks in 2026) and hard contact rates remained intact. If teams hesitate to pay up following a down year, the Angels could land a middle of the order, left handed bat and experienced outfielder at a fraction of his 2025 value.

A top of the lineup of Wade Meckler, Mike Trout, Trent Grisham, Zach Neto, Moises Ballesteros has a nice balance and potential. That would push Nolan Schanule lower in the order while upgrading the outfield defense.

Caleb Ferguson: A Proven Lefty Reliever Due for a Rebound





Cincinnati Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



If there is one area of the market that reliably lingers into the late stages of every offseason, it is relief pitching—and 30 year old left hander Caleb Ferguson is a prime target for a one year, prove-it contract.







Ferguson is coming off a rough 2026 season in which he posted a 5.18 ERA over 33 innings split between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals before being released late in the year. Yet prior to this past summer's stumble, Ferguson put together four straight dependable campaigns from 2022 through 2025 with the Dodgers, Yankees, Astros, Pirates, and Mariners—highlighted by a 3.58 ERA across 70 appearances in 2025 and a 1.82 mark in 2022. Even during his down 2026, he still held left handed batters to a solid 3.48 ERA. For a bullpen that routinely blew leads late in games, buying low on a battle tested southpaw with an established track record is an easy gamble.