As Angels fans gather with family and friends today to celebrate the true blessings in life, we have just a tad bit extra to be thankful for this year. No, it is not a shiny new free agent or trade pickup like in years past. This year it is far more meaningful.

Arte Moreno's tenure as owner of the Angels is at its end. Hallelujah.

No More Slaps in the Face From Ownership

If any moment encapsulated Arte Moreno as an owner it happened in Tempe in February of this year. After years of rarely speaking to the media, Moreno held court with a limited group of reporters and tried to control the narrative surrounding his last place team. When asked about fan frustrations, Moreno had the audacity to state that winning "is not in their top five" priorities.

Some wrote the remarks off as tone deaf, but there was a pattern with Arte. He lived in his own reality. When a social media post two years ago stated he was holding onto the team the reaction was visible anger from the fanbase; Facebook response emoji counts do not lie. Yet to Arte, those who wanted him gone were a "small minority."



The Tempe comments were a stunning admission from an owner who spent more than two decades alienating a loyal fanbase. As Arte Moreno Again Slaps Fans in the Face detailed at the time, telling paying customers they do not actually care about championships—just days after announcing spring training games would not even be televised—was the ultimate insult. Given ample time to craft a statement to backpedal the remarks, Arte remained silent which spoke just as loudly.

Even Angels players and MLBPA leadership took notice of how out of touch ownership had become. Fortunately, fans will never again have to stomach an owner openly dismissing the importance of winning.

No More Meddling in Baseball Decisions

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages (right) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Perhaps the most destructive habit of Moreno’s tenure was his relentless need to play shadow general manager. Rather than hiring and empowering qualified baseball minds to build a sustainable winner, Moreno routinely overruled his front office to chase flashy, headline grabbing names that sold jerseys and billboard space.

That obsession led to disastrous, bloated contracts for aging superstars like Josh Hamilton, Albert Pujols, and Anthony Rendon—deals that crippled the payroll while ownership simultaneously neglected pitching depth, analytics, and minor league infrastructure. Worse still, when his baseball operations staff actually lined up smart moves, Moreno stepped in to sabotage them, most infamously nixing a completed 2020 trade with the Dodgers for Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling simply because he grew impatient waiting for the Mookie Betts deal to finalize.. Andy Pages was the third piece in the return for the Angels, but Arte made sure that did not happen.

Those days of impulsive, marketing driven interference are officially finished

The End of Unqualified Front Office Leadership

Mar 24, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels president John Carpino at a press conference to announce a 12 year contract extension for center fielder Mike Trout (not pictured) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports



Beneath Moreno’s meddling sat a front office structure built on personal loyalty rather than baseball competency. Instead of hiring seasoned sports executives to run a premier franchise, Moreno turned to his longtime associates from his outdoor advertising days, installing John Carpino as team president and Dennis Kuhl as chairman after the 2009 season. That remains the last year the Angels won a playoff series and those facts are not a coincidence.

Neither had any background running a Major League Baseball organization, and in running an MLB club like a billboard company they gutted the scouting department, cycled through inexperienced general managers, and left the team's local television broadcast deal in shambles.

It takes a special level of sucktitude to buy the defending World Series champions with a highly rated farm system and turn it into a perennial loser. But this trio did it.

Saying Goodbye to Baseball’s Longest Playoff Drought

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ultimate indictment of Moreno’s ownership is the product on the field. Despite employing two generational icons in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani during their primes, the Angels continue to author the longest active postseason drought in Major League Baseball.



The franchise has not appeared in October since 2014 and has not won a single playoff game since 2009. After posting losing record after losing record, the Moreno era hit rock bottom this past season with a humiliating 100 loss collapse—a fittingly bleak finale for an owner who refused to modernize his organization.

Thankful for Molly Jolly and John Mozeliak Starting the Turnaround

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels president Molly Jolly watches during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, Angels fans do not have to wait until next season to be grateful for competent leadership—that shift finally began when Moreno parted ways with Carpino and elevated Molly Jolly to team president.



Jolly quickly stabilized the business side by securing a much needed local television deal. Once the television revenue was secured Jolly hired John Mozeliak as the franchise's first genuinely qualified general manager in years. Mozeliak wasted no time initiating the painful, long overdue rebuild Anaheim desperately needed, laying crucial groundwork for Kroenke’s incoming group to finish the job.

When the Angels have success in the future Angels fans need to remember it was Jolly who started turning the ship in the right direction.

Angels Fans Made Their Voices Heard—and Won

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels fans gather outside Angel Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers to protest the Angels team owner Arte Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Best of all, this Thanksgiving celebration belongs to the fans who refused to stay quiet. Throughout the 2026 season, viral "Tarps Off" demonstrations, outside stadium protests, and deafening nightly chants of "Sell the team" turned Angel Stadium into an unmistakable referendum on Moreno’s stewardship.



As Angels' Arte Moreno Got Tired of 'Sell the Team' Chants highlighted, insider reports confirmed that the relentless negative environment at the ballpark genuinely wore Moreno down and helped prompt him to finally walk away—leading directly to the day the chants succeeded and Angels fans dreams came true.

Pairing that relentless fan pressure with Kroenke’s championship pedigree across multiple professional leagues gives Anaheim real hope for the first time in over a decade. Angels fans demanded better, made their voices impossible to ignore, and helped usher out the biggest obstacle standing between their team and October baseball.

Thankful for All of You

If you are reading this, thank you very much. Covering your all time favorite sports franchise for On SI is truly a dream come true and I realize your readership is the reason I get to do it. I genuinely hope you are spending today with loved ones and recognize you are loved and valued in this world.