Fan Sends Message To Angels Owner Arte Moreno — In The Sky

The airspace over Dodger Stadium is often crowded with advertisements trailing behind small aircraft. Typically, the advertisers save their fuel for nationally televised games — Sunday Night Baseball, the postseason or, recently, the All-Star Game. Usually they're trying to sell something.

Sunday's game between the Dodgers and Angels was not a national broadcast. Nonetheless, one fan used it to send a message not intended for the masses but for one man: Angels owner Arte Moreno.

One Reddit user uploaded a photo of the plane to the Angels subreddit, where the message trailing behind it was visibly clear: "ARTE MORENO — SELL THE TEAM!!!"

notcrappyofexplainer on Reddit

It is hardly the first message of its kind. It won't be the last, so long as the Angels are languishing in the standings and the team is owned by the man who bought the franchise from Disney in May 2003.

Taking the message to Los Angeles — literally bypassing the freeway amid the Freeway Series — is unusual. For what it's worth, Moreno was the subject of a column just one week ago by Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke. The message was the same: sell the team.

The column, like the Reddit photo, got its share of love on social media.

Column: Memo to Arte Moreno: Sell your fallen Angels https://t.co/g5rLBNuE8S — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) May 31, 2026

The fans' angst is easy to pinpoint.

The Angels own the longest active streak of sub-.500 finishes in Major League Baseball. Their 10-year streak is the longest in the franchise’s six-plus decades of existence. It has been 16 seasons since the Angels last reached the American League Championship Series.

Despite ample chances to rebuild by trading talented major leaguers for prospects, the Angels have resisted every attempt to do so under Moreno. As a result, ESPN has ranked their farm system between 25th and 30th every year since the end of the 2021 season. Hope is not on the horizon.

The team's malaise is hurting Moreno at the gate, too. Last year the Angels fell short of the 3 million attendance mark for the sixth straight season — a threshold they passed every year from 2003-19.

Amid arguably the worst stretch in franchise history, Moreno is the one constant. It's no wonder fans are taking to new mediums to get their message across.