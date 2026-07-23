Sellers’ Paradise: How a Desperate MLB Trade Market Is Playing Directly Into the Angels’ Hands

The economic fundamental principle of supply and demand is firmly in the Angels favor at the MLB trade deadline approaches. With an abysmal 41-62 record the Angels are a clear seller in a market that figures to be overloaded with buyers. In addition to the outsized demand, the Angels trade pieces are at premium positions and come with added years of control. Add it all up, and the Angels have a truly rare opportunity to demand high returns for their best trade chips.

Roughly 20 teams are in the playoff mix.

Each league has three division leaders and three Wild Card entrants so 12 of MLB's 30 teams are currently slated for the playoffs. By definition any playoff bound team is in position to be a buyer at the trade deadline. Even if they do not make major moves, they will certainly not be sellers.

There are another nine teams within 3.5 game of either a division lead or a Wild Card berth. Teams in this strata tend not to be sellers and several will be buyers. This is a tough middle ground for an organization.

In looking at the standings it is pretty easy to identify 15 clear buyers including clubs with stacked farm systems like the Brewers and Dodgers. Add in another six clubs who likely will not waive the white flag on a season that still has potential, and the Angels are likely looking at a field with 9 sellers including themselves.

Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano, and Zach Neto have multiple years of club control.

This is a huge factor in trade value. Yes, Tarik Skubal is a stud who will likely help a new team make an October run in 2026. But each of the above players are under club control for at least two seasons beyond this one with Neto controlled for three.

The odds of the Angels being contenders in the next two years are extremely low and even lower if they do not rebuild. But for a team with a clear competitive window like the Dodgers, Braves, and Phillies having these players for multiple seasons adds huge value.

Huge value equals huge returns.



The Angels are selling quality pitching and a shortstop.

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a double during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a bit of an anomaly to have two quality starting pitchers and a slugging shortstop and still have the worst record in the league. Nonetheless, that is the Angels circumstance.

When it comes to competition on the sales front, the Angels really have Detroit's Tarik Skubal and the Met's Freddy Peralta to consider. Skubal is a beast and will be the prize of the market if Detroit decides to sell. They are currently 4.5 games out of the division lead and have a favorable schedule between now and the deadline. Both Skubal and Peralta are free agents at the end of the year.

The Giants might love to unload Willy Adames but his huge contract will make that a problem. They will move Luiz Arraez at second base but second base is not shortstop and Arraez is a rental.



Starting pitching is always in huge demand at the trade deadline. Even if Skubal and Peralta go off the board first, that leaves a good dozen teams to bid on Detmers and Soriano. And given the extra years of control, the Angels duo should be a higher priority target than Peralta.



A potential salary cap of luxury tax increase adds to the Angels trade chips values.

Looming large over all of baseball is the battle over the next collective bargaining agreement. Both sides have proposed a floor of some sort with the owners wanting a cap and the players seeming to be open to firmer luxury tax penalties. For teams guaranteed to be either over the cap or facing huge luxury tax bills, saving money at key positions brings added value.

A starting pitcher of Reid Detmers or Jose Soriano's caliber will cost millions of dollars per year on the free agent market. Being able to lock them down at below market salaries for two seasons could save a team millions in 2027 and 2028.

Playing this trade deadline correctly could result in the next Angels winning team.

Trading fan favorites hurts but to net value you have to trade away value. A Zach Neto trade could net a frontline starter and Jose Soriano could potentially land a prized outfielder from the Dodgers system. Reid Detmers will net a bevy of talent as well.

The Angels are at least a dozen quality players away from fielding a competitive team. Injecting premium talent into a farm system that needs upside is the fastest way to again being competitive. Missing the boat on trading Shohei Ohtani is still haunting this franchise and they missed the boat on Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, and others when they had far more value. The Angels hung onto those players, lost anyway, and have nothing to show for it except an injury prone Grayson Rodriguez.

For once the stars are lining up in the Angels favor. They own the limited supply of controllable trade chips and there are three buyers for every one seller. Let's see what John Mozeliak can orchestrate. that is, if Arte Moreno actually has handed over the reins of the franchise. This trade deadline should tell us if he really has.