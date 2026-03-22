Freeway Series Game 1 Preview: George Klassen vs. The Champs

If you ask any high level athlete they will say they want to face the best. There is an internal fire to prove themselves against the highest level of competition possible. George Klassen will get his opportunity tonight when he takes on the Dodgers in the opener of the Freeway Series.

Yes, this is a preseason game but at this stage the players on the field will overwhelmingly be on their team's Opening Day rosters and they are now looking for results more than working on tweaks to their games. Klassen will face the same guys he saw win the World Series last season.

Meanwhile, Angels hitters will be challenged by Tyler Glasnow, a guy who would be the ace on most staffs. When he's healthy, Glasnow throws pitches with a combination of spin and velocity that few other can match.

It should make for great theater and it all goes down tonight at the Big A.

Angels vs. Dodgers will air on Angels.TV and Fanduel West Sports

Jun 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The freeway series logo on the scoreboard during a MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a long Cactus League season without Angels games on TV, fans can tune in to a familiar channel, hear familiar voices, and watch the Freeway Series. It was announced the Angels would start their own network in early March. Details were scarce at the time but the team stated they intended to air the Freeway Series.

It was ultimately announced the Angels were buying out the half of Fanduel West Sports they did not own and would keep the games right where they were the last few season. Complete with the same broadcasting crew, the games should look and sound the same as they always were.

Most intriguing storylines.

The stars will steal the spotlight but the most interesting stories could be further down the roster. Mike Trout playing the outfield and doing Mike Trout things all Spring Training is a big reason for Angels fans to have some hope this summer. Meanwhile, Dodgers fans are going to look for a well oiled machine ready to again mow down the competition and send them to October glory.

It is very notable the Angels are starting Klassen. He entered camp as the top arm to watch in the system and did very well in his first few appearances. So well I predicted he would make the Opening Day roster. He won't, but he has survived numerous roster cutdowns and if the Angels brass wants to get a look at him on the big stage they must think he will arrive soon.

Across town, the Dodgers are finalizing their bench and have some bullpen injuries that will impact thow they form that unit. After Glasnow exits, the Dodgers are hoping to get some of their roster bubble arms in the game to face the Angels starters.

But make no doubt about hit. The storyline is how the young Klassen handles the big lights and how he fares against the best lineup in baseball.