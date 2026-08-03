The One Deadline Move The Angels Should Be Prioritizing

The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and with the Angels expected to be sellers, there has been no shortage of speculation surrounding players like José Soriano and Jo Adell. Both have generated plenty of interest from contending teams, and for good reason. But if the Angels are truly committed to reshaping their roster for the future, there is one player they should at least be willing to listen on, even if it would be an unpopular decision. That player is Zach Neto.

Could the Red Sox Be the Perfect Trade Partner?

One team that could make a strong push for Zach Neto is the Boston Red Sox. After one of the hottest stretches in baseball, Boston appears to be in position to buy at the trade deadline, and reports have linked the club to Neto as it looks to strengthen an already talented roster. Adding a player of Neto's caliber would give the Red Sox another impact bat and a dynamic defender up the middle, making them an even more dangerous team heading into October.

If the Angels were to strike a deal with Boston, one name that could headline the return is top prospect Franklin Arias. The 20 year old has already reached Triple-A, an impressive accomplishment that speaks to both his talent and how highly the Red Sox view his future. While trading a player like Neto would be a difficult decision, acquiring a prospect with Arias' upside could help accelerate the Angels' rebuilding process. If Arias develops the way many evaluators expect, Los Angeles could be adding another potential cornerstone player for years to come.

Jul 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano (59) throws in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could the Rays Make an Aggressive Move?

Another team that has reportedly shown interest in Zach Neto is the Tampa Bay Rays. Sitting atop the AL East, this could be the season Tampa Bay decides to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Pairing Neto with rising star Junior Caminero would give the Rays another impact bat in the middle of their lineup. Outside of Caminero, Tampa Bay hasn't consistently relied on power production, making Neto an intriguing fit as a player who can contribute on both sides of the ball.

The return from the Rays would likely look different than one from Boston. One prospect who could interest the Angels is catcher Caden Bodine, especially after moving on from Logan O'Hoppe. Bodine could help fill an organizational need behind the plate, but a deal centered around Neto would almost certainly require more. Tampa Bay would likely need to include multiple pitching prospects as well perhaps one with a high floor who could contribute in the near future and another with the upside to develop into a frontline starter. For the Angels, a package like that could strengthen multiple areas of the farm system in a single move.

Aug 1, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after strikes out during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Angels have no shortage of difficult decisions to make. Players like José Soriano and Jo Adell will continue to generate interest, but if the organization is fully committed to selling, Zach Neto may be the player who brings back the most valuable return. Trading a player of his caliber would certainly be unpopular, but the type of prospect package the Angels could receive has the potential to reshape the future of the franchise. If Los Angeles believes it's still a few years away from seriously contending, maximizing Neto's trade value may be the move that ultimately benefits the organization the most.