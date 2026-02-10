Trey Mancini Shares his Incredible Story with Angels on SI

Trey Mancini is in Angels camp trying to keep his baseball career going for another season. The slugger has been 10% above MLB average with the bat for his career and could provide the team with some much needed on base ability.

He spent last year in the Diamondbacks organization and torched AAA pitching to the tune of a .308/.373/.522 slash line. Granted the Reno Aces play in super thin air so the numbers are inflated, but Mancini still displayed the plate discipline and power that made him a fixtures in the Baltimore Orioles lineup from 2016 to 2022.

Mancini's on the field prowess will always be overshadowed by his off field story. Mancini is the most interesting story in Angels camp this year and a guy Angels fans should cheer each time he steps to the plate.

Trey Mancini's path to Tempe has taken many turns.

The fact Mancini is still playing baseball is notable. Trey showed up to Spring Training in 2020 looking forward to a summer of living out his dream and being around his teammates. He felt more tired than usual after workouts and eventually consulted team doctors.

It was at that point Mancini was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. While the baseball world shut down for the pandemic, Mancini fought for his life and endured chemotherapy every two weeks for six months.

The toll chemotherapy takes on the body, even a young professional athlete body, is large and there were serious doubts as to whether Mancini would continue his career. When he reported for camp in 2021 it was front page news.

Not only did Mancini make it all the way back to Major League Baseball, he won the Comeback Player of the Year Award by popping 21 home runs and playing in 147 games. Always known for his smile and being a great teammate, the entire league rallied around him and Mancini routinely received standing ovations both at home and on the road.

A trade to the Houston Astros in 2022 led to Mancini winning a World Series but also the decline of his on field production. Since then he has bounced around to the Cubs and Diamondbacks and spent last season in AAA.

Mancini shared his great story as he prepares for Spring Training.

I really hope you enjoy the interview below and want to thank Mancini for his time. We talked about life, the challenges of baseball, and how he sees himself carving out a role on the 2026 Angels.

The Trey Mancini Foundation does great work in raising awareness for cancer and screening while also contributing to other causes. If you would like to help, click on the link.