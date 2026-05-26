How The Angels Can Keep Momentum Rolling Against The Tigers

After securing their first series sweep of the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Angels finally have an opportunity to build some momentum. The Angels looked like a more complete team throughout the series, getting help from both the lineup and pitching staff while finding ways to close out games late. Now, a tougher challenge awaits against the Detroit Tigers, however their record may not be the best but they are still a threat. For the Angels to keep their momentum rolling, several key players may once again need to step up in favorable matchups.

Jorge Soler Has Dominated the Tigers Throughout His Career

One Angels player who could play an important role in this series is Jorge Soler. In 62 career games against Detroit, Soler has quietly put together some of the best matchup numbers of his career. He's hitting .282 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs. His 16 home runs against the Tigers are the most he has recorded against any single team during his MLB career. Along with his power production, Soler owns a .376 on base percentage and a .587 slugging percentage against Detroit, continuing to show why he can be such a Dangerous middle of the order bat when locked in.

May 24, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Mike Trout Has Historically Played well Against Detroit

Another player who the Angels will likely look toward again in this series is Mike Trout, who has consistently produced against Detroit in his career. Across 60 career games against the Tigers, Trout has a .265 Batting average along with 16 home runs, 36 RBIs, a .353 on base percentage, and a .543 slugging percentage. After the Angels built momentum during their series sweep, Trout once again enters a matchup that has historically suited him well offensively.

Riley Greene Heating Up at the Plate

While the Angels look to carry momentum into the series, Riley Greene will be one of the biggest bats they will need to slow down. Greene has been extremely productive throughout the month of May, posting a .350 batting average along with a .422 on base percentage and .438 slugging percentage. He's collected 28 hits this month, and while only seven have gone for extra bases, his ability to consistently get on base continues creating problems for opposing pitching staffs. If the Angels hope to continue their recent momentum, limiting Riley Greene's opportunities at the plate will be an important part of the series.

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) is greeted by right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Casey Mize Could Present a Tough Matchup

Another Tigers player the Angels may need to keep an eye on is Casey Mize if he lines up for a start during the series. Mize has put together a dominant stretch in may, posting a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings in his last two starts while allowing just six hits and recording eight strikeouts. His ability to limit hard contact and consistently work ahead in counts could present a difficult challenge for an Angels lineup looking to stay hot following its recent series sweep.