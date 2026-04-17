How to Find the Best Deals on Angels Tickets

Going to a ballgame is a great experience but it can get costly if you do not know the best ways to get deals on tickets. Of course, not every game will have deals but there are plenty of ways to save on the cost of admission if you shop in the right places.

The first thing to do is think back to Econ 101. Supply and demand are the key components of ticket pricing both through the team site and the secondary market. The supply of tickets is capped at 45,517 per game. However, the demand will vary and that should determine where you buy your tickets.

For high demand games like the Dodgers, Yankees, and Red Sox.

These teams have huge fan bases and drive demand for tickets sky high. You are not going to find any deals at all, but if you buy them directly from the team site you can avoid the markups on the secondary market. Buying them as early as possible is the only way to ensure you get to go to any of these games.

The Angels know these games are in high demand and hike up the prices themselves so you are already going to get hit with premium pricing. Don't let the ticket price of a game against LA deter you from looking at other games. High demand = high price.

Other games with high demand are Opening Day, 4th of July, and nights with promotions. Friday and Saturday night games typically draw larger crowds as well. So if you want tickets to a Friday night game with a bobblehead, the team site might be your best option.

Know the local school schedule.

Apr 8, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Brent Suter (37) throws against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Attendance at weekday games is down across the league when school is in session. Families do not like keeping kids up late on a school night. In Orange County, school lets out in mid June. So several midweek series including the Blue Jays and Astros will take place when families are generally sticking to weekends.

Kids go back to school in late August, so the September games will generally have more tickets available.

Sunday games have lower than average demand.

I love a day game at the Big A but apparently I'm in the minority. The Angels are trying to counter the Sunday swoon by hosting lots of Little League days but there are still usually a ton of tickets on the secondary market. The 200 sections are generally in the shade as are many of the club and 500 sections so be careful on warm days.

This does not apply to the aforementioned Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox series. At least not much.

So here's the plan:

Be realistic and consider your goal. If you really want to see the Freeway Series just accept the fact tickets will be tough to come by. Go to the team site and pay the team's premium price but not the resale markup.

But if you just want a night out with some friends, target a midweek game while the kids are in school. Use your favorite secondary source for that (StubHub, 714 tickets, etc.).

Family Sunday games are great for taking the kids. Unless it is a premier game, use the secondary market again and aim for shade. And make sure to take the kids out to the Pac Man area in center field for a break and some sun.