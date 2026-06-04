Angels vs Dodgers Rivalry: Why Halos Fans Are Desperate for a Freeway Series Win

Separated by only 45 miles, the Angels and Dodgers are on the polar opposite ends of the baseball spectrum. One is a juggernaut coming off consecutive World Series championships with eyes on a third. Then there are the last place Angels whose fans are having the most joy this season taking off their shirts and begging for owner Arte Moreno to sell the team.

With the teams set to square off for the final time in 2026 this weekend, Angels fans are searching for some semblance of joy in 2026. With October already off the table, a win over the division rival is their best opportunity.

The Freeway Series is the Angels World Series.

Riding the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball and well on their way to extending it by another season, the Angels most meaningful games happen during the regular season. And there are no more meaningful regular season games than against their interstate 5 rivals.

The numbers bear out just how big of a rivalry this is. Family and friends get together and roughly one million viewers will watch each game. Thanks to the size of the Los Angeles media market and the passion of the fans for both sides, these games draw more viewers than NHL playoff games.

The Freeway Series is the largest stage on which the Angels will appear in 2026. And the last time out they were absolutely humiliated in their home ballpark. Getting a win, especially winning the series in LA, would clearly be the highlight of the Angels 2026 season. Just like sweeping the Dodgers 6-0 was the highlight of 2025.

Revenge would be sweet.

May 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the three games of the Freeway Series that were played in Anaheim were fights, the referee would have waived off two of them early in the evening. Those games were absolute beatdowns.

The numbers behing the Freeway Series shellacking are startling and showed a massive difference in talent. Everybody loves the story of David versus Goliath but in this case Goliath strode south down the five and whipped David's butt.

He who laughs last laughs loudest. Of course he also got laughed at first. But getting a last laugh would be huge for fans of a team that is a laughingstock.

Angels fans are surrounded and outnumbered.

Yes, Southern California is a front running market and casual fans bounce around to whoever is winning. People like USC football but UCLA basketball, for example. There was a time when the Angels were on top of their division and the Dodgers were going through and embarrassing bankruptcy but even then Angels fans were a minority.

Now with the Dodgers on top of the baseball world, their already larger fanbase has grown exponentially. Plenty of "I like both teams" folks are rocking blue and leaving their red at home. And plenty of fans who always liked the Dodgers now absolutely love them. Angels fans have gone from holding their own a bit to being surrounded by a sea of blue.

For those tried and true die-hards who put on their red A hats and catch glances from Dodgers fans, a win would be huge. For the Angels fans who will show up to a family event with relatives who are blue crew, a win would be huge. At the office, with friends, wherever it is just stopping the smirks for one day would be great.

Just to have one moment of glory across a 162 game season. One highlight to point to in yet another lost season. Yes, the Angels will lose 100 games or close to it while the Dodgers march into October. But for just one night, it would be huge for Angels fans if the Halos could take down the champs.