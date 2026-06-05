The Angels travel up the 5 tonight to face off against the Dodgers for the second installment of the Freeway Series this season. In their last meeting, the Angels were swept, being outscored 31-3 in the 3 game series. In the series finale, young Japanese arm Roki Sasaki pitched 7 innings and only allowed one run. The Angels will face off against Sasaki again tonight, as he will duel Reid Detmers. Hopefully, the Angels' red-hot offense will be able to have a more competitive outing.

Angels v. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-131)

Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Angels +163

Dodgers -199

Total

8 (Over -114, Under -105)

Can the Angels’ offense make Sasaki work?

The Angels will need to avoid repeating history tonight if they want any chance of picking up a win. In Sasaki’s last outing against the Angels, Schanuel, Moncada, Lowe, and Trout were the only Angels to get a hit, with Trout’s being a double and Moncada’s being the lone RBI.

Schanuel and Moncada are both on the IL, and Lowe was recently reassigned to the minors, so Trout is the only player who has gotten a hit off Sasaki, who will be playing tonight. Trout has historically struggled against the Dodgers, hitting only .223, but he has still managed to collect 10 homers and 28 RBIs in 51 games. The pressure now shifts to the rest of the lineup.

Neto is historically the Dodgers' killer as he has a career .318 average in 13 games with 3 homers and 10 RBIs, but he is still dealing with his injury from his collision at home plate. O’Hoppe has also found success against the dominant Dodgers with 3 homers and 9 RBIs in 12 games. The recently called-up Wade Meckler has been on fire recently, as he is 6/8 in his last 2 games and boasts a .389 average on the year. Don’t be surprised if the Anaheim native gets on base again tonight.

THE HOMETOWN KID 😇



Wade Meckler leaves the yard on the first pitch he sees as a Halo! pic.twitter.com/2LO0jIy8TQ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 23, 2026

Can Reid Detmers survive the Dodgers’ lineup?

Detmers enters tonight's contest with a middling 4.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts through 68 innings. His numbers turn from middling to abysmal when you look at his stats against the Dodgers, where he’s posted a 1-3 record with a 5.90 ERA through 8 career appearances. He’s also allowed 6 homers in just 29 innings. Detmers will look to improve upon this tonight.

The Dodgers have been infamous the past couple of years for their star-studded lineup, so it’s safe to say that any batter 1 to 9 can do some serious damage tonight. Specifically against Detmers, Freeman, Tucker, and Muncy have had the most success. Fortunately for the Angels, Muncy will miss tonight’s game due to his collision last night. Freeman is a career 3 for 9 against Detmers with a homer and 1.278 OPS, while Tucker is 6 for 20.

Ohtani and Betts are also names to watch, though Betts has started his 2026 campaign in a slow fashion.

Reid Detmers, 3Ks in the 4th...and Swords. ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/aFbw05Yd9C — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 3, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks

The cleanest line is likely Dodgers -1.5, which you can get at plus money, which, when you look at a team that is 15 games below playing a team that is 17 games above, seems like a no sweat. Especially considering the dominance displayed by the Dodgers in their last meeting.

Another line that is intriguing is total runs over 8 at -114. This line hit in 2 out of 3 games in their first meeting, and the Angels' offense comes into the matchup with much more momentum.

As far as player props go, I would fade any pitching props as both arms have been very inconsistent all year, and in rivalry games, it’s always tough to predict who will shine.

Offensively, there is value in:

Wade Meckler 2+ hits, runs, RBIs at +143

Freddie Freeman 3+ hits, runs, RBIs at +161

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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