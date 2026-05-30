LA Angels Fan Protests: ‘Tarps Off’ Movement Plans Massive Escalation at Angel Stadium

If you thought the tarps off protests during the last home stand were a unique occurance, just wait until the Angels return from this road trip. Organizers and fans are planning to ramp up both the protests outside the stadium and the chants inside the stadium once the team returns home on Monday.

A combination of a grassroots movement and a fire that is now getting enough oxygen to breate, the "Sell the Team" movement appears to be just getting underway. And a massive escalation is planned.

"Sell the team" chants defined the last Angels homestand.

Many fans will have a difficult time remembering the Angels lost three out of four games to the A's with two of the losses being late blown leads. But everybody remembers the sections of fans with their shirts off chanting "sell the team!" and "Arte sucks!"

At first it was Angels fans noticing the chants. Fans in other sections of the stadium walked to join the movement. Fans at home could hear the chants on the broadcasts. And the players could hear them on the field.

And then social media happened. The chants with viral with large sports accounts sharing the protests online.

Angels tarps off section is chanting “sell the team” very loudly pic.twitter.com/bLH56XzVT3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 24, 2026

The movement is growing and ready to ramp up their presence.

The fans inside the stadium inspired an online community that also want Arte Moreno to sell the franchise. Many of those fans are boycotting the Angels in hopes their wallets can speak for them.

Ultimately, an idea was spawned to hold an anti-Arte rally outside of the Big A. This allowed fans to make their voices heard without fattening Arte's wallet. Well over a hundred fans showed up for a rally outside of the stadium last Saturday night.

Fans are mostly angry about Arte's comments stating fans do not care about winning. That slap in the face has been followed by absolute silence from Moreno, proving he believes the fans really do only care about discounted tickets and an average priced hot dog.

While the initial protest was organized rather quickly and on a holiday weekend, the online flyer for the event received over 800,000 views; a clear sign of the sheer number of fans who want Arte Moreno to end his reign as owner. The 800,000 views is a massive number which separates this movement from any other in American sports.

More protests are being planned for the next homestand.

There are three distinct protest movements coexisting in the Angels online sphere. And all three are planning on increasing their presence when the team returns home to face the Colorado Rockies and begin a prolonged homestand. With the Angels playing nine of their next twelve games at home, this is a chance for the groups to really build momentum.

As the number of views and comments on social media continue to explode, the number of fans promising to take part in the next wave of protests is swelling as well. When the Angels return home, look for an even larger presence of disgruntled fans.

The tarps off movement will continue inside the stadium. They are extending an olive branch to those who wish to keep their shirts on by asking they wear solid black shirts to the games. This will help them stand out from the sea of red. They also invite anybody to join them in the "sell the team" chants.

More protests will be planned outside of the stadium. As this is a movement without a true leader, none has been formally announced at this time. However, if news of a protest breaks we will release it on our X account.

It is difficult to prove an increase in fans boycotting the Angels, but look for attendance to drop precipitously. Currently the Angels rank ninth in MLB in home attendance but those numbers are buoyed by weekend series against the Dodgers, Padres, and Mets who brought a ton of their fans. The Rockies, Astros, and Rays do not bring the same type of fan bases.

Will any of this have an impact?

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels fans gather outside Angel Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers to protest the Angels team owner Arte Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

That remains to be seen. At some point Arte Moreno will need to face the music. At some point he will need to either give the fans their wish or put a winning product on the field. His tenure as ownership proves he has been incapable of doing the latter.

A movement that started with fans inside the stadium has moved outside the stadium. The next move is for the fans to stay home.

Moreno was at the home opener and heard the boos. He saw the "sell the team" shirts. But he has yet to make a statement.