LA Angels Offseason: Why Stan Kroenke’s Front Office Decision Will Define the Franchise's Future

When a team's season ends the natural path for fans and media outlets is to look for on field improvements. Over the last week we have looked at outfielders the Angels should target in free agency and even gone so far as to predict the Opening Day rotation. We see the players on the field and the manager in the dugout so we focus on those positions.

But with the Angels under new ownership, the biggest story actually lies off the field and how it unfolds will dictate the franchise's future well beyond 2027. Who will be the people deciding which players to pursue, who to draft, and running the daily operations of the Angels?

Until those questions are answered, it is impossible for the team to move forward.

The Jolly-Mozeliak Blueprint: Tearing Down the 'Moreno Way'

Unlike most franchise sales, the Angels preceeded the transaction with a front office overhaul. Just a year ago John Carpino was the team's president and Perry Minasian the general manager. Usually, the current owner keeps leadership in place through the sale of a team and allows the new owner to bring in their own staff and dictate the future direction of the organization.

But in the Angels case, longtime president Carpino stepped down and was replaced by Molly Jolly on March 6th of this year. A highly qualified candidate for the position, Jolly was also given more autonomy than previous Angels executives under Arte Moreno. First she secured broadcast deals for the club's games then she remade the front office.

Enter former Cardinals head honcho John Mozeliak just before the draft and trade deadline. Again, a qualified candidate who was given autonomy. Mozeliak bucked Angels tradition by drafting based an true upside then used the trade deadline to kickstart a much overdue rebuild.

All of this happened with the normally intrusive Moreno well out of the picture. Not only was he avoiding the stadium chants of "Arte sucks!" he was not at press conferences, post draft media sessions, or speaking to the press at all.

Did Stan Kroenke Shadow-Direct the Angels' Front Office Shakeup?

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels president Molly Jolly watches during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jolly and Mozeliak do not fit the mold of Arte Moreno hires. Both are competent, qualified, and bring success from outside of the organization. Arte hired based on loyalty, not competency.

When the sale first went down I speculated Kroenke may have been behind the moves. After all, it was completely unlike Arte to hire from outside of his circle, give them autonomy, and not even attend the press conference for his new General Manager.

In speaking with Angels sources I was informed the preliminary talks between Kroenke and Moreno began in February and picked up steam over the summer. February is before March 6th, which only furthers the possibility of Kroenke either guiding or signing off on Jolly as the team's president.

Over the summer the Angels acted rationally under the proven leadership of Mozeliak. For the first time in the Moreno era the team had a massive fire sale at the trade deadline and openly discussed a rebuild. Again, further signs of a front office acting more like a Kroenke led organization than a Moreno led one.

Scenario A: Why Continuity with Mozeliak Offers the Angels a Fast Track

Trash Pandas outfielder Tucker Flint (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during a Knoxville Smokies playoff game in the Southern League Divisional Series against Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Angels front office shake up was directed or at least approved by Kroenke, the team may already be on a track he approves. If that is the case the Angels rebuild is already in progress and fans can expect the team to hold its current course while building around and through Mozeliak.

Just the day before the sale was announced Mozeliak made four notable front office moves. was promoted to Assistant General Manager of Player Acquisitions, overseeing amateur, professional, and international scouting. Michael Lord was promoted to Assistant General Manager of Research and Development. They join existing Assistant GMs David Haynes (focusing on the Major League roster) and Joey Prebynski (overseeing player development), giving the Angels four assistant GMs under Mozeliak.

On the field Mozeliak fired pitching coach Mike Maddux, brought in longtime colleague Tim Levque, and introduced previously unused pitching data and analytics. Add this all up and Mozeliak has already put his stamp on the organization.

If Kroenke sticks with Jolly and Mozeliak, the Angels need to add a new scouting department, coordinate a new minor league development plan and staff, and find a permanent GM, most likely from Mozeliak's tree in St. Louis.

The franchise currently has tons of payroll room, the AA champion Trash Pandas chock full of Mozeliak trade acquisitions, and a highely touted draft class from 2027. Keeping Mozeliak would allow him to continue building the organization without delays.

The KSE Clean Slate—What a Total Management Reset Looks Like

Getting a television broadcast deal in place and the farm system rated middle of the pack are both great moves. But neither is so great to ensure an executive level position under new ownership. Kroenke could determine the franchise was in a solid enough position to purchase but want to install an entirely new group of executives.

If that is the case, anticipate a very slow off season for the Angels. A new team president will need to be found. That new team president would hire a new GM who would revamp the front office, and the list of needed moves grows and grows from there. The moves fans see on the field would not be able to happen for quite some time.

Perhaps this would be best for the franchise in the long run. But for the upcoming off season, it will likely mean little change for the Angels on field personnel on both the free agent and trade front. Even if a new front office was installed before the holidays, they would want time to familiarize themselves with the Angels personnel before entertaining trade proposals.

Why Personnel is Policy for the Future of Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke raises the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Angels have been sold to Rams owner Stan Kroenke, adding to the Walmart heir's burgeoning and increasingly successful sports portfolio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stan Kroenke operates his sports franchises completely opposite of the way Moreno ran the Angels. The new owner brings in qualified people and gives them autonomy to run the franchise as they see fit. He invests in team facilities, scouting, and player development and trust those in charge to deliver on those investments.

Gone are the days of an owner nixing trades or going over the GM's head to sign players who blow up the budget like Moreno did with Josh Hamilton and Anthony Rendon. Angels fans will know Kroenke owns the team and he will be present at the Big A from time to time but he will not interfere in day to day operations.

So in his case, Kreonke is actually deciding who will lead the team for the future. It will not be Kroenke. This decision is by far the largest decision the Angels organization will make since at least 2009 when Arte instilled his college buddies as president and chairman of the team. And the consequences of this decision will dictate the future success or failure of the Angels.