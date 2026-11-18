

The starting pitching market just received a massive jolt. With right-hander Dustin May agreeing to a three- year, $52.5 million contract with the Chicago White Sox despite posting an ERA+ of 85 in 2026, teams desperate for rotation depth are officially paying a premium for innings.



As noted in my breakdown on how Dustin May's contract impacts the Angels' offseason plans, this inflated market creates a golden window for Los Angeles to move left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. While Kikuchi is owed $21.225 million in 2027—the final year of his contract—and is coming off an injury-shortened 2026 season (14 starts, 4.92 ERA), desperate contenders may now view his expiring deal as a palatable gamble.

Still, moving Kikuchi without eating a massive chunk of cash likely requires taking back an underperforming veteran in a "bad contract" swap. If the Angels want to turn Kikuchi’s salary into everyday position player help, two logical trade candidates stand out: San Diego’s Jake Cronenworth and Boston’s Masataka Yoshida.

Why the Inflated Pitching Market Opens the Door for a Kikuchi Trade

Before May signed for $17.5 million annually, trading Kikuchi straight up seemed nearly impossible. Paying over $21 million for a 35-year-old starter coming off an injury shortened season is a tough sell for any front office.







However, May’s deal proves that the cost for mid-tier starting pitching is steep this winter. Contending teams with rotation holes would much rather take a one year flyer on Kikuchi—who still misses bats from the left side—than commit three or four years to a free agent. For the Angels, the easiest way to execute such a deal is by absorbing a position player whose current team wants their salary off their books.



Why the Padres Desperately Need Yusei Kikuchi

With the Padres losing six starting pitchers to free agency this offseason, their rotation depth chart is severely depleted. Adding a veteran left hander like Kikuchi —who still misses bats and only carries a one year commitment—solves an urgent rotation crisis in San Diego without tying up future payroll. In return, the payroll conscious Padres finally get out from under the remaining four years of Cronenworth’s contract.

Jake Cronenworth: High Floor, Long Term Commitment

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) throws to first base for an out during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Cronenworth is owed roughly $49.1 million over the next four seasons ($12.29 million annually through 2030). Absorbing that contract comes with obvious financial risk on the back end, as Cronenworth will be 36 when the deal expires. In the immediate term, however, he gives the Angels an underwhelming stopgap at second base or a potential veteran at first base, freeing up a trade of Nolan Schanuel in a market bereft of quality first basemen.

Offensively, the lefty works counts well, would help reduce the team's number of strikeouts, and profiles as a contact hitter but not a power threat. Like most lefties, Cronenworth fares better with the platoon advantage, sporting a career .248/.337/.414 line and could be spelled by Oswald Peraza against lefties and in late defensive situations.



Why Coleman Borthwick Makes the Financial Risk Worthwhile





South Walton starting pitcher Coleman Borthwick delivers to the plate during the Niceville South Walton baseball game at Niceville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect





Because the Angels would be absorbing roughly $28 million more in total guaranteed money than San Diego, Los Angeles would need a premier prospect to balance the ledger and likely some cash considerations. Landing right hander Coleman Borthwick—whom the Padres drafted 21st overall in July 2026 and signed for $3.8 million—would immediately boost the Angels' farm system.

Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in San Diego's organization, the 18-year old is a towering presence on the mound at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds. A former two way standout who earned tournament MVP honors tossing 10 shutout innings for Team USA at the U-18 World Cup, he projects as a future workhorse starter. Borthwick sits 93–96 mph with his fastball while occasionally touching triple digits. He pairs the heater with a sharp, mid-80s slider that already flashes plus. Like most prep arms, command and establishing a third pitch are his developmental needs, but the underlying talent is undeniably there.

For an Angels club building for the future, taking on Cronenworth's contract is a small price to pay to acquire a frontline pitching prospect of Borthwick's caliber







