Why a Free Agent Reunion With Raisel Iglesias Makes Total Sense for the Rebuilding Angels



The Los Angeles Angels endured a brutal 2026 campaign that saw the franchise hit rock bottom with 100 losses. While a triple digit loss total usually signals a roster completely devoid of talent, a closer look at the underlying numbers tells a very different story.



Despite losing 100 games, the Angels finished the season with a -97 run differential. That figure is far more typical of a 72 win club than a 100 loss cellar dweller. The culprit behind that massive gap between expected performance and actual results was a disastrous relief corps. Under normal circumstances a rebuilding club should not pay for saves, but in this case the money spent should have an outsized impact in the win/loss columns for the 2027 team.



The Angels' bullpen blew an astonishing 33 games last season, turning winnable contests into late-inning nightmares on a nightly basis. Fixing that relief unit is the top priority this winter, and reuniting with former closer Raisel Iglesias represents the ideal solution.

A Proven Closer Coming Off an All Star Campaign



Now 36 years old, Iglesias proved in 2026 that he remains one of the most reliable ninth inning arms in baseball. Pitching for the Atlanta Braves, the right hander earned his first career All Star selection after posting a 2.55 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 34 saves across 59 appearances. He struck out 64 batters in 60 innings while holding opponents to a .217 batting average.

Angels fans already know what Iglesias brings to the mound in Anaheim. During his previous stint with the Halos from 2021 to 2022, he saved 50 games and served as a rare bright spot in an otherwise shaky pitching staff. As I noted earlier today in analyzing how Evan Phillips' $35 million deal with the Braves resets the Angels' bullpen budget, Atlanta's aggressive offer indicates he is the new closer while simultaneously driving up the price tag for top tier relievers across the market. With the Braves investing heavily elsewhere, the door is wide open for Los Angeles to step up and bring their former closer back into the fold.



Why Ownership Delays Make Iglesias Even More Vital





Apr 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Pivoting to a familiar veteran is even more critical given the front office limbo currently gripping Anaheim. As I recently broke down regarding how Stan Kroenke's delayed purchase of the Angels could cost the team posted NPB stars, the pending ownership vote leaves interim general manager John Mozeliak unable to commit to major long term contracts before the December 1 lockout.







That freeze will almost certainly sideline the Halos in the sweepstakes for posted Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira. Taira, who posted a 1.36 ERA in Japan this season and owns 31 saves as a dominant reliever in 2025, would have been a tremendous addition to the pitching staff if the Angels actually had the organizational clearance to sign him.





Why Short Term Deals Fit a Rebuilding Timeline

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Chase Shores (34) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



With international stars like Taira likely off the table due to the ownership transition, a short term play for Iglesias becomes the smartest path forward. For a rebuilding franchise, committing four or five years to volatile relief pitchers is a recipe for disaster. However, Iglesias is entering his age-37 season and is projected to command a one- or two-year contract—a shorter commitment that makes far more sense than handing out long term guarantees to relievers in their early thirties, and one that fits neatly within the payroll flexibility the Angels currently enjoy.





A short term deal gives the Angels both improved on field performance for the next season or two, it will also be off the books by the time the talented AA core of Arjun Nimmala, Jake Munroe, and others begin reaching the big league level. That will be the time to spend big and look to establish a long term winner. That core could be joined by a number of relievers former GM Perry Minasian drafted then tried to convert into starters in the minor leagues, such as Chase Shores who closed the College World Series and features a 100 mile per hour heater.





In fact, signing Iglesias could further help the rebuilding effort. A proven closer on a one year contract becomes a premier trade chip at the deadline if the Angels remain out of contention next July. If the young core takes a step forward and keeps the team in the Wild Card hunt, Iglesias locks down the ninth inning and prevents another 33 blown save collapse.

Protecting a Young Pitching Core

Jul 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Samy Natera Jr. (52) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the raw save totals, bringing back Iglesias provides immense value to the Angels' developing arms. Young pitchers in the system need a clear hierarchy so they are not thrown into high leverage fires before they are ready. Last year proved that Jose Fermin's slider is nasty, but he is not ready to get the 27th out. And Ben Joyce's health and erratic control should not be trusted for the role.



Slotting Iglesias back into the ninth inning pushes every other reliever down a peg into more manageable roles. Instead of asking inexperienced arms to navigate the heart of opposing lineups in the ninth, the coaching staff can deploy them in the sixth and seventh innings where they can build confidence.



Turning a -97 run differential into a respectable, competitive record starts with holding leads. Re-signing Iglesias on a short term contract is a low risk, high reward move that largely cures the Angels' biggest fatal flaw. As far as getting bang for their free agent buck, if Iglesias helps cut the blown save rate in half the team likely adds double digit wins.