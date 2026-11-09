LA Angels Rumors: Will Stan Kroenke Sale Delay Cost Team on Posted NPB Stars?

When NPB stars Teruaki Sato and Kaima Taira were posted on the first day of November they kicked off a 30 day deadline to reach deals with Major League Baseball clubs. This timing was prudent on their end because it ensured they would know their futures prior to the looming MLB lockout that will go into effect December 1st. However, it also put the Angels in a unique bind as the pending sale of the franchise is creating delays in signing a new front office.

So, the question now looms in Anaheim, are the Angels officially out on these two talents?

The Interim Advantage: Could John Mozeliak Pull Off a Payroll Miracle?

If the bad news is the Angels are operating under an interim general manager, the good news is that man is John Mozeliak who has already fielded several winning teams and kickstarted a substantial rebuild for the Angels last summer. In theory, a man with his credentials will have more autonomy than a typical lame duck executive with one foot out the door.

Most interim GM's lack the resume and acumen of Mozeliak, who was brought in to replace the failing Perry Minasian last season. If there is an interim GM who might have the trust of a new ownership group, it is Mozeliak.

The Angels are known to have scouted Taira and are well aware of the timeline they are facing. And although Kroenke does not officially own the team yet, he clearly has lines of communication open with current owner Arte Moreno. With a solid line of communication, a free agent deal could be agreed upon within the Angels organization with the full knowledge and sign off from the future owner.

The Looming Dec. 1 Deadline: A Crucial Race Against the Posting Clock

Quality GM and open communication are great but there is a hard deadline for these deals to be made. And that deadline will pass prior to the sale of the Angels being completed. The baseball calendar waits for nobody.

So while in theory, Mozeliak could potentially pursue and sign a large dollar contract the Kroenke agrees he will pay, in practice all of that would need to occur before Kroenke actually owns the team.

Initially the Angels brass were led to believe the sale would be voted upon by the other owners in mid November. But now that the vote will take place after the December 1 deadline, Kroenke will not own the franchise during this critical posting window.

Allocation of Resources: Why the Angels Should Target Taira Over Sato

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (center) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In looking into both players, I recommended the Angels should pursue Kaima Taira who has shone as both a starter and a closer. A 26 year old with electric stuff fits on this staff both now and in the future when the farm system should start delivering talent to the MLB roster. He may be a starter, he may be a closer, but he will be effective and would be a great addition to the Angels.





On the surface, so would Teruaki Sato, the NPB Triple Crown winner. Listed as a third baseman/right fielder and with an eye popping slash line, the fit looks great on paper. At least it does until you look at his elevated strikeout rate and underwhelming defense. In Japan, Sato strikes out more often than Munetaka Murakami, which means he will do the same stateside.

The Angels already lead the league in strikeouts and should be looking to reduce that number. Sato will keep the two true outcomes approach in effect. It is very clear that the Angels should prioritize a pursuit of Taira and let another club take on Sato's elevated K rate.





The Likely Reality: Why the Ownership Mismatch Will Inherently Sidelined the Halos

Ultimately, expect the Angels to sign neither player. Really, expect them to be non factors in both of these players markets due to the impending sale of the franchise. Yes, in theory Kroenke could greenlight a contract that he plans on paying. And, yes, the sale of the franchise should be unaimously approved by the other owners.

But in the world of high stakes finance, there is no way Arte Moreno is going to set himself up to potentially pay Taira, Sato, or any other big contract if somehow the sale does not go through. Just like home sellers who have their property under contract will not start a major remodel.

If there is a silver lining to this it is the fact that Sato is a bad match on this roster. But being sidelined for the Taira sweepstakes hurts as an Angels fan.