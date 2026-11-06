Why the Latest MLB Ownership Vote Update Leaves the Angels in Limbo

When the sale of the Angels to Stan Kroenke was announced in early September of this year the completion of the sale was expected in early 2027. But yesterday interim GM John Mozeliak incorrectly stated the sale would be on the docket for the owners meeting on November 16th. Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register reached out to MLB sources who confirmed the sale will not be on the agenda at that meeting, pushing the vote back until at least mid December.

Here is everything you need to know about how that decision impacts the Angels.

The Cost of Waiting: Why the Front Office Search is on Ice

Major League Baseball maintains rigid governance over team sales. Executing major structural decisions—like signing a President of Baseball Operations to a multi-million-dollar contract—before the sale is officially ratified violates MLB transition rules. Doing so can result in steep league penalties.





Even if there were legal gray areas, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) operates under its own strict corporate guidelines. KSE will not officially commit millions of dollars or hand out long term executive contracts until they legally hold the keys to the franchise. This is no different than a home owner waiting until they have full title to start a rebuild.





Just to add another layer to the reasoning behind the pause, many of the top targets on the Angels' radar—such as executives under contract with other organizations—cannot even be legally contacted. An unapproved owner has no authority to request official permission from another club to interview their staff. If Kroenke's team were to approach the executives of another team, that would be considered tampering and their future availability could be jeapordized.

John Mozeliak Remains the Interim Captain of a Transitioning Ship

Jul 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak speaks before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he stated last month, Mozeliak will honor his contract and continue to serve as the interim GM until the Kroenke group hires a new front office. Mozeliak will not be the new GM nor is there any firm indication that his input on the hire will be considered. But this does leave a qualified, if handcuffed, executive at the helm.

This does put the Angels, and particularly Mozeliak, in an awkward situation. Free agency has begun and the trade market is open. But as an interim GM, Mozeliak will not be the one to finish the roster construction or determine the path for the franchise beyond the next couple of months.

Currently the Angels posses both valuable trade chips in Reid Detmers, Zach Neto, and the under the radar Nolan Schanuel. Continuing the rebuild Mozeliak started last summer by trading that trio could be a huge boon to future Angels teams. But the Angels also have a bevy of payroll space and the new ownership group might prefer to prioritize shorter term gains. Does Mozeliak have the authority to choose either path? Probably not, and even if so he is likely willing to defer the big decisions to the new front office.

Anxious but Secure: Why Fans Shouldn't Panic Just Yet

March 9, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) and Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno talk before a game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB owners love money more than anything else. They will approve this sale, set a new high for a market evaluation for their own franchises, and add another digit or two in front of how many billions they are worth. There is zero chance this sale falls through and the franchise remains under Arte Moreno's control. The fans wanted Arte to sell and he finally listened, that nightmare is over.

But the other MLB owners also look after their own investments first and are in no hurry to help the Angels go from a perpetual doormant under Moreno to a potential juggernaut under proven winner Stan Kroenke. Making the new guy wait a bit is very much in line with how cutthroat businessmen operate.

How They Are Navigating It Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Jacob Misiorowski and Brandon Woodruff celebrate with the Commissioner's Trophy during a game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2026 World Series Oct. 27. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Kroenke is not completely blindfolded. While he cannot make official hires, rest assured KSE is actively working behind the scenes with interim GM John Mozeliak to build out "wish lists" and lay organizational blueprints. When the vote finally happens, Kroenke can launch an immediate, aggressive pursuit of his targets. Look for him to line up interviews and lock in the new front office in a matter of days after the sale.

And fortunately for the Angels, almost all of the top tier talent is still available. In highlighting the Milwaukee Brewers front office talent, Matt Kleine stood out as an obvious talent to poach. Not only is Kleine still available, he has already turned down the Houston Astros offer to be their GM; most likely due to meddling owner Jim Crane. For once, the Angels position is the most desirable on the market.

Houston did ultimately land Randy Flores, who I thought was a great candidate to run the Angels. But the entire front offices of teams like the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and even the LA Dodgers are still in play for KSE. With very few front office changes this off season, the delay in approving the sale is unlikely to impact the caliber of executive talent KSE brings in.



