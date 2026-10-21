Los Angeles Angels 2026 Defensive Review: Who Were the Halos' Best Glovemen?



The 2026 Los Angeles Angels regular season was undeniably a grueling stretch for fans in Anaheim, culminating in a 62-100 record . Across the board, team defensive metrics were justifiably harsh; FanGraphs ranked the Halos near the bottom of the league with a -39.8 Defensive Runs Saved. The Fielding Bible rated the Angels defense 25th overall with -13 DRS. Overall, the defense was abysmal but that does not mean there were no bright spots.





When diving into the real Statcast and Fielding Bible data from the 2026 campaign, a handful of Halos proved themselves as legitimate defensive assets. In a season defined by transition, these select players proved they belong in the long term plans for the Angels.





Zach Neto Solidifies the Six-Hole







There is no conversation about modern Angels defense without considering shortstop Zach Neto. Amidst a massive offensive breakout where he blasted 27 home runs and stole 24 bases, Neto carried a full workload as the anchor of the infield.





Net logged 1,304.1 innings across 153 games at shortstop. While Statcast’s tracking formulas docked him on range (-8 Outs Above Average), othe metrics painted a much friendlier picture of his fundamental efficiency. According to the ultimate Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) leaderboard, the Angels' shortstop position finished the year at a stellar +11 DRS. Furthermore, Neto led all regular Angels everyday starters with a 1.9 Defensive WAR (dWAR). His innate ability to turn double plays—converting 74 of them on the year—remained elite, mitigating pitching traffic all summer





Oswald Peraza's Versatile Impact

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Oswald Peraza (2) turns a double play after forcing out Seattle Mariners left fielder Michael Arroyo (96) at second base during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Arriving with expectations to provide infield stability, Oswald Peraza quietly put together a highly competent defensive campaign. Appearing in 119 games and starting 84, floated across the dirt to plug leaks wherever Kurt Suzuki needed him.





Peraza’s metric profile reflects high-floor efficiency. He registered a strong .987 fielding percentage across 778 innings, committing just 4 errors on 314 total chances. The 26 year old utility player was a valuable backup plan, securing a positive 0.8 dWAR that ranked second among the team’s regular infielders. The Fielding Bible credited him with 4 Defensive Runs Saved in 778 innings, which is very solid for a bench/role player.

His reliable hands and steady range provided a stabilizing presence during the stretches when veteran Yoan Moncada was out of the lineup then later at second base. Developed as a shorstop, Peraza can also give Neto a day off without the Angels missing a beat defensively.





Wade Meckler’s Late Season Surge in Right Field

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) makes a catch in center field against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Perhaps the most pleasant defensive surprise of the final two months was the emergence of waiver-claim success story Wade Mekcler. After spending the majority of his 83 games playing negatively rated defense in left field, the 26-year-old was shifted over to right field late in the season following the trade of Jo Adell.



Meckler, known primarily as a maximum effort "hustle player" who earned the August 30 MLB Play of the Week, proved that his chaotic energy translates into highly rated defense that shows in the metrics. Equipped with elite spring speed fo 28.8 feet per second, Meckler quickly adapted to the complex geometry of right field. Statcast rewarded his range with a positive +1 Outs Above Average (OAA) on the year. The Fielding Bible credited him with an incredible 6 DRS in only 119 innings.

More impressively, over 22 games (13 starts) spanning 119.0 innings in right field, Meckler was utterly flawless. He handled 27 total chances, recording 26 putouts and an assist without committing a single mistake, wrapping up his late-season audition with a 1.000 fielding percentage. His ability to safely command right field and profile as a solid leadoff hitter gives the Angels an interesting option for 2027.

Room for Improvement Moving into 2027

Preventing runs from being scored is equally as important as scoring runs. For a team that lost 100 games but was only outscored by 97 runs, the Angels can pick up wins with improved defense. But many moves need to be made.

On the grass, the Angels could see a massive improvement in left field with Mike Trout moving to that corner spot. And with the right move the team should improve considerably in center field due to Mike Trout vacating the position. Given Meckler's elite speed he could be a solution in center field particularly if they add a platoon partner such as Tyrone Taylor.

On the dirt, though, there are no internal answers. For the near term the team will need to land free agents who improve the team at the keystone and the hot corner. For a team rebuilding around a young, solid rotation defense needs to be a priority. The Angels pitchers are not K machines. They allow soft contact and those balls in play need to be converted into outs.

How the Angels improve at run prevention will likely determine their improvement in 2027 more than the improvements in runs scored.