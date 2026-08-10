Time to Move On: Why Mike Trout Must Exit Center Field for Jose Siri or Nelson Rada



There is no disputing that Mike Trout is the greatest player in Angels franchise history. But as the team navigates a painful 2026 rebuild, sentimentality cannot cloud objective baseball reality. The hard truth is that Mike Trout’s time as an everyday center fielder must end.

While his bat remains productive, advanced metrics and the eye test both expose his defense as a mounting liability that a rebuilding pitching staff cannot afford to absorb. Fortunately, the solution is already right in front of management. By shifting Trout to left field or DH, the Halos can immediately hand the center field keys to defensive stopgap Jose Siri, or finally unleash 20-year-old future centerfielder Nelson Rada.





The Reality of Mike Trout's Defensive Decline

The first step to solving a problem is admitting there is a problem. Mike Trout was once a Gold Glove caliber center fielder but that is no longer the case. Despite his best efforts, Trout is hurting the pitching staff and the team as a whole while in the field.

Defensive metrics are far from an advanced science but when they are unanimous in an assessment of a player, that makes a powerful statement. In the case of Mike Trout, all peg him as a liability in the field.

The Fielding Bible tags him with negative 7 defensive runs saved. The same goes for Baseball-Reference. FanGraphs is a little kinder and rates the Millville Meteor a negative 5.3. No matter where which metric you prefer, Trout is a negative.

For comparison's sake, Andy Pages is rated as plus 18 defensive runs saved by both the Fielding Bible and BB-Ref while his defense is rated a positive 9.6 at FanGraphs. The chasm between the two is eye popping and shows up in real life as well as the stat sheet.

Sitting in the press box down the first base line at Angels stadium gives you a perfect vantage point to watch outfield defense. Night after night balls fall in around Trout that should be out. A common refrain in the press box is "a few years ago he catches that." A series of lower body injuries along with 15 birthdays as a Major Leaguer have sapped Trout of some burst. In fact, keeping him at such a demanding position is risking more injury at this point.

Trout's Defense Negatively Impacts the Pitching Staff

Aug 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Walbert Urena (57) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the results of the 2026 season, Trout's defensive shortcomings will be a small part of the story. An overall lack of talent, horrible management of that limited talent, and a sell off at the trade deadline will lead off the autopsy of the Angels worst season.

However, run prevention is equally important as run production. And when dealing with a horrible bullpen, getting more length out of the starting pitchers is paramount. Converting every possible opportunity for an out is critical in many ways.

For one, more base runners and more hits with runners on base equals more hits for your opponents. Additionally, even if the runners are stranded innings are extended and pitchers must throw more pitches to get the same number of outs.

With a front office embarking on a rebuild it is critical they properly evaluate the pitching staff. That is tough to do when handing opponents additional outs on a nightly bases.

Siri vs. Rada: Choosing the Right Defensive Replacement for Mike Trout

Jul 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jose Siri (28) catches the fly ball of Boston Red Sox shortstop Andruw Monasterio (32) during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Siri is a better outfielder at this stage than Mike Trout. The defensive metrics agree as does the eye test. Placing Siri in a corner outfield spot while Mike Trout patrols center field is as nonsensical as roster construction can get. Siri's value is in his glove. Trout's value is in his bat.

Allowing the fleeter footed Siri to play center field and moving Trout to left field would significantly improve the Angels defensive alignment and maximize the strengths of each player. It is a move that makes such obvious sense it is amazing the Angels refuse to do so.

Down at the AAA level is 20 year old Nelson Rada who will be the Angels center fielder at some point sson. The absolute burner has both plus speed and plus defense while posting consistently high on base percentages. There is not power in his bat, but he has a career .383 on base percentage, has stolen 202 bases, and has proven himself well at consecutive Spring Trainings.

In a lost year it could be wise to bring up the young Rada and let him get a taste of Major League life. The Angels know who he is at this point and could use him on the grass.

Either option would greatly improve the Angels defense and put the pitching staff on a more level playing field compared to their peers. Siri is a stopgap while Rada could be part of a future core and would require being added to the roster.

Mike Trout is an absolute legend and deserves every measure of respect. But he can not be elevated above the team. Like his mentor Torii Hunter before him (and Darin Erstad before that) he needs to move to a corner outfield spot for the betterment of the team.