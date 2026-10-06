How the Yankees’ Postseason Defensive Meltdown Proves the Angels Must Fix Their Biggest Flaw

Defense is easily the most overlooked part of baseball. That is, until it isn't. Last night the Yankees defense played horribly and led directly to a loss in a critical playoff game. For once the baseball world is talking about errors and player positioning rather than home runs and strikeouts.

While errors are obvious, and the reason the Yankees lost, the number of overall plays not made is also critical to a club's success or failure. Fixing the Angels defense both in number of errors but also plays simply not made is critical if the team is going to take a step forward any time soon.

To illustrate how thin the margin between winning and losing is in Major League Baseball consider this: the Angels lost 100 games in 2026 but were only out scored by 97 runs. Yes, offense is critical to a team's success but the fewer runs a team allows the fewer runs it needs to score.

Giving Away Free Outs: How Sloppy Fundamentals Cost the Halos in 2026

Errors are the most obvious form of a defensive letdown. Last night the Yankees committed an error in the bottom of the first inning to allow the first run of the game to score. That throwing error by Jazz Chisholm also allowed the trail runner to move to second base. Instead of runners at the corners with one out, the Rays had a run in and a man on second base. In the former scenario one pitch can end the inning but last night the Yankees starter was put into a tough spot.

As a team the Angels committed 91 errors last season, which ranked them in the bottom third of the league. Only two teams made the playoffs while committing more errors (ironicially the Rays and Yankees). Angels shorstop Zach Neto ranked in the top 10 in errors for the position last season. Yes, his bat and stolen bases are great additions but defense is critical at shortstop.

Bleeding Runs: The Halos' Disastrous DRS Rankings Prove Change is Urgent





Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) reacts after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to commit an error, a fielder must be in position to field the ball. That single that drops in front of an outfielder can not be an error even if the play should have been made. And for the Angels, there were far too many missed plays in the 2026 season. At the beginning of the season the outfield defense was particularly brutal with Josh Lowe well below par in left, Mike Trout's diminished range in center field, and Jo Adell in right.

Over the course of the season the corners improved thanks to Wade Meckler's emergence in right field and less Josh Lowe overall. And with Mike Trout finally ceding the middle of the field next season the outfield defense should improve. But it needs more.

Defensive Runs Saved is a metric that calculates whether a team allows more or fewer runs than average. The Angels ranked 25th out of 30 clubs per The Fielding Bible.

And the damage was widespread. Mike Trout was an untenable -8 DRS, Vaughn Grissom -12 DRS, and supposedly glove first Denzer Guzman was tagged with -7 DRS. This is shows a team wide deficiency that is allowing too many base runners, taxing the pitching staff, and leading to losses.

The Sabermetric Reality: Anaheim's Defensive WAR Explains the 100 Loss Season

Aug 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Josh Lowe (3) catches a fly ball during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive metrics such as WAR need to be taken in the proper context. But in the Angels case the totality of the evidence completely backs up the team's WAR numbers. The Angels were below replacement level defensively at five of their starting eight positions and a dead even zero at another. Considering the pitcher's spot changes so frequently it is best to keep that spot out of this equation.

Simply put, the Angels defense routinely let the Angels pitching staff down in a myriad of ways over the course of 162 games. Much like the Yankees defense putting extra stress on Cam Schlitter which led to an earlier exit from the game than he deserved, the Angels routinely drive up the pitch counts of their quality starters which leads to more innings from the weakest link on the team, the bullpen.

100 losses by a combined 97 runs. Nearly 30% of the losses by one run. 12-29 record in one run games and 12-24 in two run games.

Yes, the Angels offense let them down far too many times but with improved defense the Angels will be able to improve their record in close games. Moving Trout out of center field is a nice start, but the team needs to add a quality outfielder. Making an early exit before October does not put the same spotlight on the defense that an October loss will, but the Angels need to fix their defense before they will have a chance to blow an October game.