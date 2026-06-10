Major League Milestone: Angels Award $10,000 College Scholarships to Eight Standout Eighth Graders

Prior to last night's game against the Astros, the Angels introduced eight recipients of their AVID Scholarship on the field at the Big A. The program funds $10,000 scholarships for each recipient now, providing much needed financial assistance but also hope and motivation as the students navigate high school.

AVID, short for Advancement Via Individual Determination, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this season and alumni from previous classes were on the field. As were the recipients who graduated from both university and high school in 2026.

The winners of the scholarship were selected based on their academic acheivement, desire to better their community, and drive to fulfill their goals.

Bella Lui is hoping to attend Stanford or UCLA.

Bella and Lillea | Jeff Joiner

Standing on the field pregame, Bella was all smiles as she waved on the big screen. The 2026 AVID recipient stood out for both her strong academics and philanthropy. Her family runs a non profit organization that raised enough money to buy a police van for the Irvine Youth Explorers program.

"We started because two of my friends went through the Explorers program," she explained. "So they got together and asked our organization to be on board with it and we raised money through a variety of methods and bought the van."

She was recommended for the scholarship by her teacher and submitted an application that included both her in class and extra curricular accomplishments. An advanced student, Bella was already in an AVID class at school.

"I was in the AVID class because I wanted a brighter, clearer future for myself," Bella stated. "I wanted to plan ahead. And that's where I learned about Angels AVID program."

The candidates were then whittled to 70 finalists that received interviews and review by the board. Finally, Bella heard the good news that she would receive the scholarship.

"I'm incredibly grateful for it," said Bella. "It has cleared up my future."

Lillea Acasio manages the Angels Scholarship Programs.

AVID is one of two scholarship programs the Angels fund. Armed with a degree in finance, Acasio is great at understanding the financial impact of the programs and helps give new college students financial literacy. But she loves the job because of the people the scholarship funds help.

As director of the program Lillea becomes an integral part of the recipients college journey. The students must continue to meet high academic standards through high school and the team has regular check ins with the students and teachers. Acasio also helps them prepare for graduation and the transition to college.

"One of our requirements is that these students continue the AVID program through high school," stated Acasio. "They teach them how to take notes, how fill out their FAFSA, get ready for their college applications, etc."

Many recipients are the first members of their family to go to college. So having a trusted source who has successfuly graduated with a degree as a trusted avisor is a big help.

"My favorite part getting to build so many relationships," she said. "I see them when they are in eighth grade and they have a goal. Then to see if that goal changes when they go through high school. But also see them go to college."

Karlo Campana's life was changed by the AVID Scholarship.

Karlo Campana and Lillea Acasio | Jeff Joiner

Prior to Walbert Urena taking the hill, 2010 AVID recipient Karlo Campana threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Admittedly nervous and hoping he would get the pitch over the plate (he did) Campana served as proof the program changes lives.



Karlo was the first member of his family to both attend and graduate from college. And the scholarship coming from the Angels was a big bonus.





"It gave me hope," he said. "At first I didn't think that I could make it to college. Going along with it I just didn't think the income, the finances were going to be there for me. It just got me to get to that stepping stone like there are options and hope."

Along with that hope came a determination through high school to get to college and be successful. Campana even saw an uptick in his already solid academic performance.

"I was a pretty good student to begin with," he remembered. "But I think that helped me overall to become a better student."

The fact the source of his scholarship was the local big league team added a little to his excitement.

"It was pretty cool," he said with a big smile. "Like, the Angels are sending me to college."

Campana did not stop with the his bachelor's degree and now has an MBA in marketing. He also has three young children who have an in house role model for the value of an education. His toddler walking over for a high five mid interview put a smile on everybody's faces and was a great reminder of how changing one life can change many others.