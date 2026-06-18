Mike Trout Injury: Angels Place Star on IL, Recall Top Prospect Christian Moore.

Mike Trout is having his best season in years but will head to the injured list due to a hamstring strain. In his place, Christian Moore will be recalled from AAA and play on the grass. Moore has been crushing the ball in AAA, can he keep it up at the Major League level?

Losing the face of the franchise for any exptended period of time would be yet another dagger in another lost season. However, Christian Moore has been excelling in Salt Lake City and could actually give the team a shot in the arm.

Mike Trout is having a great year so far.

Beginning in Spring Training Mike Trout was starting to look like Mike Trout again. His sprint speed hit levels not seen since before his knee injury in 2023. His slightly tweaked swing was generating hard contact. More importantly he was laying off pitches outside of the strike zone more often than in 2025.

In 2026, Trout has already produced 2.7 bWAR thanks to an OPS+ fo 144. In short, Trout is 44% better at the dish than the average MLB hitter. His 54 runs scored lead the American League. With a bat in his hand, Mike Trout is reminding fans of his glory years.

Trout's speed is not quite what it used to be and his defensive metrics are not great, but overall Angels fans have been thrilled to see Mike Trout producing again.

Mike Trout is headed to a familiar spot: the injured list.

Unfortunately injuries have been a major part of Trout's life as he approached and passed 30 years old. 36 games played in 2021 followed by 119 in 2022. The following two seasons saw a total of 111.

While primarily serving as the team's designated hitter last year he was able to play in 130 games.

However, Mike Trout returned to center field this year and rolled the dice a bit on his health. As the Angels did not have any better options at the time, they had to let the franchise icon play where he wished. The first concern among fans was another injury and that fear has now become reality.

Christian Moore is destroying the ball in AAA.

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) runs after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the surface, Moore's slash line of .333/.468/.585 is impressive enough. That season total line includes a rougher stretch at the beginning of the season. After a brief break for an injury of his own, Moore made an adjustment that is helping him lay off breaking balls.

In the last 20 games, Moore is destroying the ball. he is hitting .341 with an OPS of 1.112 with 5 home runs. Making more contact and harder contact and laying off pitcher's pitches is a great way to get a promotion and Moore is doing exactly that.

The Angels have turned Moore into a left fielder this season which is why he is getting that call now.

Jose Siri and Wade Meckler will rotate in center field.

May 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) rounds the bases on a three-run home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jose Siri is the best defensive centerfielder on the Angels roster. Putting him in a corner outfield spot in deferment to Mike Trout is nonsensical from a defense and strategic angle. With Trout now on the injured list, Siri's superior range will now cover center field on a regular basis.

Wade Meckler has been quite the boost to the top of the Angels lineup and has experience in all three outfield positions. Currently sporting a wRC+ of 118, Meckler's on base skills, high contact rate, and solid base running are all much needed additions to a previously strikeout heavy offense.

Anahiem native Meckler is turning into a bit of a fan favorite as well.





The Angels have been developing Christian Moore in left field this season. Expect Moore in left field and one of Siri or Meckler in center until Mike Trout returns.