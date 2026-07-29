Why the Angels Must Sell: Roster Flaws Exposed (Part 1)

Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano, and Zach Neto are exactly the type of young, cost controlled players a team hope to turn into the core of a future winner. Walbert Urena is having a breakout season, Nolan Schanuel is lacing base hits and Mike Trout looks the best he has in years.

Angels fans can look at the above and see reasons to add to the roster and hope for a brighter future rather than endure a full on rebuild. Being an optimist is part of being a fan, after all, and honestly that collection of young talent is the best the Angels have seen since the turn of the century when Howie Kendrick, Jered Weaver, and Erick Aybar were young players.

But the fact of the matter is the Angels are so far away from contention that they can not build a winner around that young core. The team desperately needs to sell and sell big time if they plan on contending in the near future.

Stay tuned to our Angels Big Board to keep track of trade rumors and destinations. For now, let's look at why the Angels need to be big time sellers this week.

The Critical Deficit in the Starting Rotation

Jul 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three solid starting pitchers is a nice start to a rotation. However, it takes a five man rotation in the modern MLB. So as currently constructed the Angels are able to compete three out of every five nights. Being at a notable disadvantage for 40% of the schedule is a good way to finish in last place, which is where the Angels sit.

Injuries are common with pitchers and if any of Soriano, Detmers, or Urena miss time the Angels are now at a disadvantage in 60% or more of the games they play. Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah are simply not up to the task and the collection of minor league arms is not yet ready.

Even if the Angels keep all of Soriano, Detmers, and Urena on the roster they still need to add at least five more capable starters to the organization. Two to complete the five man rotation and another three to serve as depth options to cover for the inevitable injuries, including injuries to the depth guys.

And that is only the rotation. Add in the bullpen and the Angels pitching deficiencies are magnified. Last night the Angels lost their 9th game when leading after the 8th inning. Some of that is due to mismanagement by Kurt Suzuki but most of it is due to having a horrible bullpen.

The atrocious bullpen performance and the lack of starting pitching talent in the organization are related. Teams generally draft starting pitchers then convert them to relievers as they work their way up the minor league ladder. However, the Angels have not been able to develop either and are in critical need of high quality arms up and down the organization.

A Lineup Plagued by Excessive Team Strikeouts

Jul 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts to a foul ball in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels led all of Major League Baseball in strikeouts last season. Currently they lead the American League and are battling to defend their overall title; and that is not a title a team should want to defend.

A sky high whiff rate is leading to offensive woes in a myriad of ways. Obviously hitters who strike out do not reach base safely. If you don't reach base, you can not score. Strikeouts do not cash in runners on base nor do they even move a runner up a base. They are empty outs that only benefit the opposing team.

Replacing whiff machines like Jorge Soler, Zach Neto, Josh Lowe, and Oswald Peraza and replacing them with league average hitters would drastically improve the offense. But the fact of the matter is those players are on the Angels big league club because outside of Lowe, there are not better options in the minor leagues.

Christian Moore may develop into a solid hitter but fanned in half of his big league plate appearances this season. Bryce Teodosio is magical with the glove but K'd 35.3%. Denzer Guzman is striking out 26.1% but was a big improvement over Yoan Moncada taking a seat 34.6% of the time.

Costly Defensive Vulnerabilities and Erratic Fielding

Jun 30, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young (2) advoids a tag by Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) to score a run during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels not only give up too many free outs offensively, they also grant other teams additional outs. Per the Fielding Bible, the Angels rank 23rd in baseball in defensive runs saved. Other metrics paint an even worse picture.

In looking at the worst positions on the diamond, left field has produced negative 10 DRS, center negative 6 DRS, and third base another negative 10. Most of the damage at third base was done by Yoan Moncada but the fact he was signed as a starter just proves the lack of overall talent on the roster.

Behind the plate, the Angels are a defensive nightmare. One big reason they are actively looking for a catcher (and could potentially land one for Jose Soriano) is Logan O'Hoppe's negative 10 defensive runs saved and horrid pitch framing.

Giving a team additional outs is a great way to extend their scoring chances and lose baseball games. The Angels have defensive whiz Nelson Rada in AAA but one glove will not solve this team wide problem.

The Angels need a complete makeover in the worst way. Taking advantage of a clear sellers market and some top trade chips will be the best and quickest way to make that happen.