Los Angeles Angels, Mike Trout Win Prestigious B.A.T. Bobby Murcer Award

Mike Trout and the Angels were honored before tonight's game by Kay Murcer, the widow of Bobby Murcer, and representatives of MLB's Baseball Assistance Team (B.A.T.). The Angels players, coaches, and staff raised more money for the charity than any other club in the American League and were awarded the Bobby Murcer Award in honor of the late ambassador of the charity.

B.A.T. helps players and their families through a wide variety of personal and financial crisis. For example, the charity is extensively involved in helping the families of Venezuelan players pay for healthcare and daily essentials.

Prior to each season representitives of B.A.T. bring recipients of the charity's generosity to meet with each team. Players and staff are then given the option to make donations which are directly deducted from their paychecks either in a lump sum or per pay period.

Kay Murcer loves carrying on Bobby Murcer's legacy.

Unknown date; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees outfielder Bobby Murcer in action against the Cleveland Indians at Cleveland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Murcer had an incredible 17 year playing career that started and ended with the Yankees. The five time All Star played on baseball's biggest stage and with baseball's brightest stars. A great player in his prime, Murcer won a Gold Glove in 1972 and led the league with 102 runs scored.

Yet his legacy off the field is even greater. Murcer did far more than lend his name to B.A.T he served as Chairman of the Board and devised the payroll deduction form of fundraising. Murcer was a daily force for the charity until his death in 2008. Shortly following Murcer's passing the award recognizing the leading fundraiser was named for him.

Prior to the on field ceremony awarding the Angels the Bobby Murcer Award, Kay Murcer sat in the Angels dugout next to her grandson and talked about how the award carries on her husband's legacy.

"Oh my goodness, in so many ways," said Kay. "He was most proud of this of anything he did. And I think if he was to see what has happened, how it has grown, that was his hope."

The Murcer family's love for the charity is evident. First his children and now his grandchildren accompany Kay and work with B.A.T.

"I'm telling all the grandkids, they've gone with me the last 12 years or so," beamed Kay. "So I know when I quit going they're still going to be coming around."

B.A.T. does tremendous work throughout the baseball world.

Most people look at baseball players and imagine they are all wealthy and live carefree lives, but B.A.T. executive director Erik Nilsen sees daily the struggle of minor league players and those outside of the spotlight. Minor league salaries are still quite low and most players do not receive large signing bonuses.

Each season he leads a delegation to speak with teams about contributing to the charity and helping the baseball family.

"We have a fifteen minute presentation to share the mission where we share the mission," explained Nilsen. "We have a prior applicant share their story on how prior contributions have impacted their lives."

Then the players are given payroll deduction forms and decide how much they wish to contribute to B.A.T. This year, the Angels players donated more than any other team in the American League.

Funds are awarded anonymously to protect the privacy of recipients but Nilsen did share stories of some of the good done by B.A.T. Recently the young son of a Venezuelan prospect was recovered from the rubble following the devastating earthquake. B.A.T. paid for the child's surgery to repair his arm. B.A.T. has also helped players struggling with addiction and mental health issues access treatment.

There is no set criteria for applicants. They simply must be a baseball player or relative and need help. The range of help provided by B.A.T. is as wide as the needs that are presented.

Baseball is often considered a fraternity in its truest sense. A brotherhood in which the athletes compete against each other on the field and respect each other off it. B.A.T. is a perfect example of the players we see on TV taking care of the needs that often exist in the shadows.

The Angels are known to be active in the community. Reid Detmers and Wade Meckler recently hosted a free baseball clinic for children. The Angels Scholarship Foundation changes young lives. All of that is great and done through collective fundraising.

Winning the Bobby Murcer Award is a huge accomplishment for the players and staff of the Angels.