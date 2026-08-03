MLB Trade Deadline: The Trap the LA Angels Must Avoid This Year

Last month the Angels ditched their age old modus operandi of taking players based primarily on their ability to be in Major League Baseball quickly. A high level of success at baseball's level was not he priority, just a competent player at a position of need.

Drafting a toolsy two way high school prospect in the first round was a massive statement by the new Angels front office. They are now prioritizing potential rather than timeline in the draft. They are also prioritizing contact rate over raw athleticism and light tower power.

Building a winning team takes time. Building a consistent winner takes both time and a coherent, long term strategy that is followed day in and day out. If the Angels are going to rebuild the franchise in an attempt to recreate their continued success of the early 2000s they need to avoid the one critical mistake made by Perry Minasian's regime.

The Angels Can Not Prioritize Quick Risers

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) bats during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The goal should be to add as many highly talented propspects as possible. These prospects need to be evaluated by thier potential not their timeframe. Yes, it would be nice to patch together a competitive team sooner rather than later but the key is to build a team capable of winning a division title and into October on a consistent basis not just squeeze into a Wild Card.

Yes, the further down the ladder a prospect sits the more likely they are to bust. But also the more likely they are to boom. And if the Angels land highly rated prospects in the A and AA level they will need to invest heavily in player development to maximize their talent. But that is what winning teams do.

In years past the Angels have prioritized netting MLB or near MLB ready players over reaching for talent. As a result they have picked up players at the edges of teams rosters rather than prospects who could potentially be helping them by now.

Occasionally this path can lead to a hit like Ryan Zeferjahn but more often than not it nets a Matthew Lugo, Mickey Moniak, or Tucker Davidson. Yes, Moniak is having success now in Colorado but he provided little value to the Angels.

Stocking AA Should Be the Goal

Feb 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Joel Hurtado (72) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rocket City has, the most interesting collection of talent in the Angels organization. Raudi Rodriguez has cooled off as of late but has 14 doubles, 12 home runs, and an OBP of .374 in 95 games. Third baseman Jake Munroe is crushing the ball to the tune of a .331/.407/.488 line with 10 doubles and 3 home runs in 32 games after being called up to AA.

Joel Hurtado is pitching well with a 3.63 ERA in 20 starts. Relievers Camden Minacci and Kenyon Yovan are hoping to follow Luke Murphy's steps and jump right to MLB. They have both have more K's than innings pitched and WHIPS of 1.11 and 1.08 respectively.

And then there is Juan Flores, the defensive master behind the dish who is becoming more competent at the plate. Only 20 years old, Flores slashed .275/.342/.538 in 45 games at High A before being bumped up a level.

Still this is not enough talent to develop a winning team. The Angels should look to build their organization from the middle out. If they could add Jacob Cozart from Cleveland to pair with Flores, that would create a tandem that should produce at least one major leaguer.

They need arms in the rotation, infielders, and bats in general at this level.

AAA Players are Often Depth More Than Promise

Los Angeles Angels pitcher George Klassen (58) pitches in the second inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most top flight teams use their AAA team as much for depth as for prospect development. This is especially true of teams whose AAA affiliate is in a Pacific Coast League launching pad like the Angels affiliate in Salt Lake City.

Currently, George Klassen is on a great run in AAA and looks like he's nearly MLB ready. Nelson Rada's glove and on base percentage also appear MLB ready.

Beyond them are players like Christian Moore and Kyren Paris who have been rushed to MLB and predictably struggled once they got there. Moore projects to be an average MLB player at some point in his career. Paris is a boom or bust prospect who hits the ball hard when he connects but fails to connect regularly.

Outside of acquiring a high ceiling floor like Franklin Arias who was recently promoted to AAA, the Angels should look to acquire the best player possible. Not the best player who is one level away from the big leagues. If that player happens to be Arias and fit both boxes, great, but if not the Angels need to add upside to the farm not target a quick rise to the Majors.

The Angels Must Nail This Tear Down

There is no way to oversell this. Sitting in a seller's market with two quality starting pitchers and a shortstop that all come with years of remaining control gives the Angels a unique opportunity to jump start a rebuild.

Yes, every team needs solid MLB regulars like a Nolan Schanuel or Christian Moore (assuming he pans out). After all, your worst hitter and your best hitter generally get the same number of at bats most games.

However, the Angels need to build a pipeline with waves of talent that follow each other. John Mozeliak has said as much in his press availability. In looking at the Angels current farm system targeting high upside players around the AA level could help them achieve this.

In the 2025 draft the Angels went heavy on high school pitchers and some are having success. Trey Gregory Alford is the most notable but far from the only one. Pairing them with the college bats drafted this year should create a nucleus at the High A level. There are some intriguing prospects a the AA and AAA level.

Future drafts can address the lower levels of the farm. For now, the Angels need to add upside that can hopefully matriculate to the majors in 2 to 3 years along with the remainder of the Angels legitimate prospects. By then the team will have another 2 to 3 years of drafts to back fill the organization. The plan needs to be for these trade pieces to be the first wave of talent with several more coming behind them.

There is no need for that wave to arrive in 2027. There is, however, a need for that wave to be chock full of talented players.