Angels’ Offensive Issues Continue in One-Run Loss to Guardians

The Los Angeles Angels kept the game close today, but the larger problems remained the same.

In a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Angels received a competitive start from Walbert Ureña and a mostly solid bullpen effort, but the offense again failed to generate enough timely production. The Angels finished 8-for-34 (.235) with a .749 OPS, four walks, and 13 strikeouts, continuing a season-long trend of occasional traffic without enough sustained pressure.

Ureña Keeps Angels Close, But Command Remains Key

Ureña gave the Angels a solid outing, pitching 5 innings while allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, and 4 strikeouts. The final line was respectable, but his 91 pitches and 55 percent strike rate showed why he was unable to work deeper into the game.

He was sharp through the first two innings before allowing a leadoff solo homer to Angel Martinez in the third. Cleveland added another run in the fifth after a Daniel Schneemann walk, led to a Patrick Bailey RBI groundout. Ureña was not hit hard, but the inning showed how quickly free bases can become costly in close games.

That remains the next step for him. If Ureña can push his strike rate above 60% more consistently, starts like this can turn into 6 or 7 innings instead of 5.

The bullpen mostly held up behind him. Chase Silseth threw a scoreless sixth despite 2 walks, Drew Pomeranz allowed an unearned run in the seventh after an Oswald Peraza error, and José Fermín retired the side on 8 pitches in the eighth. Altogether, the bullpen allowed 1 run, 0 earned runs, 1 hit, and 3 walks over 3 innings, which should have been enough to keep the Angels in position.

Jo Adell is back to robbing home runs! 😱 pic.twitter.com/vQpqQmqscu — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2026

Same Offensive Problems Show Up Again

The Angels’ offense once again relied on isolated moments rather than sustained rallies.

Their first run came in the sixth, when Peraza tripled and scored on a Jo Adell sacrifice fly. Their second came in the eighth, when Vaughn Grissom launched a 406-foot solo homer to center. Both moments came from younger players who continue making strong cases for consistent everyday roles.

Grissom gives it a ride! pic.twitter.com/bjSnJjIG19 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 13, 2026

Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, while Nolan Schanuel finished 2-for-5. Jorge Soler added a double, but he also struck out twice. There were enough baserunners to create chances, but not enough contact in key spots to turn them into runs.

The lower half of the lineup remains a concern. Josh Lowe went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk, while the catcher spot struggled again as Martinez and Sebastian Rivero combined to go 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. With Logan O’Hoppe and Travis d’Arnaud out, that lack of production has become harder to hide.

This was not a blowout, which made it more frustrating. The Angels got enough pitching to stay in the game and a few loud swings from their younger bats. Yet the same issues remain, too many strikeouts, inconsistent lineup depth, and costly defensive mistakes, and turned another winnable game into a loss.