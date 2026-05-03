Can Jo Adell Finally Break Out? What the Numbers Say

Jo Adell's athleticism and potential are tantalizing but he has yet to show consistent production at the MLB level. This off season I looked into the numbers behind Jo Adell's power surge in 2025 to see if they were sustainable. Some of the underlying metrics suggested Jo had turned a corner while others pointed to a potential downfall.

So far in 2026 much the same is true. There are some great signs for Adell but also some that are worrisome. Could Jo Adell break out in 2026? It will depend on the battle between a couple of metric.

Jo Adell has elite bat speed which creates power.

Jo Adell swings the bat at 76.9 miles per hour. That puts him in the top three percent of Major League hitters. That bat speed leads to Jo having a hard hit rate and exit velocity that are in the upper third of baseball.

In theory that quick bat should allow Jo to swing a little later than others, giving him a little bit longer of a look at a pitch. It could also be a hinderance in that it gives him less time to react to a slider or breaking pitch.

Based on Jo's contact rate, exit velocity, and hard hit rate he should be batting about .260 with plenty of power. Entering Saturday's game Jo was hitting .256 with 4 home runs and 2 doubles. So in many ways, Adell is performing as expected.

Jo Adell still does not have a good approach at the plate.

Apr 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) catches a fly ball during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As elite as Jo's bat speed his, his walk rate is at the polar opposite of the scale. Jo is in the bottom one percent of baseball in walk rate at a measly 2.8 percent. If Adell gets 500 plate appearances this season he will only walk 14 times. For context, Mike Trout has walked 32 times in 2026.

Blessed with bat speed, Jo never developed patience at the plate. He is aggressive and swings at pitcher's pitches too often. He is middle of the pack in strikeout rate but in the bottom eleven percent in whiff rate.

Beyond the whiff rate, Adell ranks in the bottom eighteen percent in squared up percentage and bottom ten percent in sweet spot rates. This adds up to a player who is swinging at pitchers pitches and either missing them or generating ground balls.

We have probably seen the best of Jo Adell.

In 2024 Adell's slash line was a miserable .207/.280/.402 but he walked at a higher rate than he does now while chasing fewer pitches out of the strike zone. He had a better approach he just wasn't getting the results.

Last season Adell turned into a home run or bust hitter. Any develepment for Adell as a hitter would require him to develop a better approach at the plate so his elite bat speed could be used to hammer fastballs and mistakes. Instead he has continued to be an aggressive swinger and pitchers are using that against him.

At this point Adell likely is playing at the level that will define his career. There will be some highlight reel moments due to his sheer athleticism. But there will be prolonged slumps due to the lack of solid approach at the plate. The worst case scenario is pitchers start throwing even fewer strikes and Adell becomes an even freer swinger. If that happens, Jo's usefullness at the MLB level will fall into question. But given Adell's experience he likely maintains his general production for years to come.