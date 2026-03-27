One Injury the Angels Can Not Afford Besides Mike Trout

Losing Mike Trout for an extended period of time would torpedo any chance the Angels have of competing in 2026 and there is one more player on that list. Already thin on rotation depth, the Angels simply can not afford to lose the stalwart of their rotation, Yusei Kikuchi, for any period of time.

For a variety of reasons, Kikuchi is the player the Angels can least afford to lose besides Mike Trout.

Yusei Kikuchi is a source of stable quality innings.

Over the last three seasons, Kikuchi has averaged 32 starts and nearly 174 innings. Over that time frame he has pitched to a very nice 3.97 ERA. He's the type of pitcher who gives his team a chance to win every time he's on the hill.

In his first of a three year contract with the Angels, Kikuchi delivered 178.1 innings with a 3.99 ERA. In the context of modern baseball, 6 innings of 3 earned runs or less is considered a quality start. That translates to a 4.50 ERA and three innings of work for the bullpen.

In essence, Kikuchi is above the base definition for a quality pitcher and gives that production 32 times per year. Losing that would be a huge blow to the Angels.

The arms who would replace Kikuchi are unproven at best.

Sep 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Caden Dana (36) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Whether they admit it or not, the Angels are undergoing a rebuild and prioritizing young players. Slowly but surely they are developing some quality starting pitching but most of it is not MLB ready.

The team is already dipping into that depth by having Ryan Johnson and Jack Kochanowicz in the Opening Day rotation. Both have limited MLB experience but neither has MLB success. If the team needs to go even further down the depth chart it runs into trouble quickly.

Sam Aldegheri is throwing a new change up he learned this off season. He had success in the World Baseball Classic against a Brazil team that was probably the equivalent of an A ball squad. In limited MLB action Aldegheri has an ERA of 6.41 and a negative WAR.

Mitch Farris added a few MPH to his velocity but also had an ERA of 18 in 3 Cactus League games after getting roughed up at the MLB level last season.

Beyond that duo is a collection of promising arms that simply are not MLB ready. George Klassen is the top arm to watch but struggled as the Cactus League wore on. Caden Dana has some MLB experience but should be focusing on development. Tyler Bremner has a ton of promise but was in college at this time last season.

Simply put, while no team can truly afford to lose its rotation linchpin, the Angels really can not. This team needs a lot to break right this season to have any hope of winning. Right at the top of that list is Kikuchi staying healthy.

Kikuchi takes the mound tonight in Houston.