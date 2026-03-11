Predicting the Angels Opening Day Bullpen

It was no secret the Angels needed to revamp the bullpen after a disastrous 2025 campaign that saw the unit post the third worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball. On the year the bullpen surrendered nearly as many leads as it held.

And with the one true anchor of the bullpen, Kenley Jansen, gone via free agency, the Angels bullpen looked really thin a couple of months ago. A trade of the steady Brock Burke further thinned the ranks.

But by signing a quartet of seasoned veterans, getting some good news on the injury front, and the reemergence of a former first round draft pick Angels general manager Perry Minasian just might field a decent bullpen after all. As we near the halfway mark through the Cactus League, here is how the unit is shaping up so far.

Locks: Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz, Brent Suter, Jordan Romano.

Each of these four veteran arms was signed to a one year free agent deal. All have recorded saves in their career and have long track records of success. Experience as a closer seems to be very important to Minasian. As with most relievers they also have recorded some rough years. But there is sound logic in signing each of them.

Kirby Yates is 2 saves shy of 100 for his career. He had a rough year in LA last year but in 2024 he was otherworldly under the tutelage of pitching coach Mike Maddux. The Angels brought in Maddux to be their pitching coach this off season and if the two are able to combine for anything close to the 62.1 innings of 1.17 ERA ball they produces in 2024 Yates will considered a steal of the off season.

Drew Pomeranz is a lefty who spent most of his career as a starter. Last season he pitched 49.2 innings for the Cubs and struck out 57 batters. He's remade himself as a reliever and given himself a solid second phase of his career and could be another really good acquisition.

Jordan Romano was once a lights out closer in Toronto but is coming off consecutive down years. He's looking good early in Spring Training, though. Through three appearances Romano has struck out 3 of the 10 batters he's faced and has yet to surrender a run or a walk.

Brent Suter is also looking good in a camp and is a reliable middle relief arm. Another southpaw, he pitched 67.2 innings for the Reds last year with a reasonable 4.52 ERA.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Pomeranz (45) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Robert Stephenson should be there on Opening Day.

For once the Angels are getting good news on the injury front. Robert Stephenson is pitching to live batters in Tempe and should see game action as early as this weekend. According to reports and Stephenson himself he should be ready to go when the season begins in Houston.

Chase Silseth is out of options so he has an inside track.

Options, or the lack thereof, will really shape the Angels roster decisions. Because Silseth was activated just months after he was drafted and and has shuffled back and forth to the minors the last three seasons, the Angels must place him on waivers if he does not make the Opening Day squad.

So far Silseth has been hammered in the Cactus League to the tune of 7 earned runs in only 5 and 2/3rds innings. If he keeps that pace, he would likely clear waivers. But as a guy capable of going multiple innings and with some level of previous MLB success, he has to be penciled in to the Opening Day roster for now.

Which leaves two spots available.

Sam Bachman is the forgotten first round pick of Minasian's tenure. He was also the first pick of Minasian's tenure. He's in camp throwing 98 MPH sinkers and the sharp bite on his slider is back. If the Angels are picking their best guys right now, Bachman is on the list.

Which puts the final spot as a competition between Ryan Zeferjahn and Hunter Strickland. Zef has a bit of an inside edge as he's on the active roster while Strickland is in camp on a minor league deal. Here's where options again come into play.

Ryan Zeferjahn has two option years remaining. However, as a vested veteran Hunter Strickland should have the right to opt out of his minor league deal if he does not make the Angels roster. That and the fact Strickland is a slightly better pitcher add up to Strickland making the team.

Overall bullpen on Opening Day:

Robert Stephenson

Kirby Yates

Drew Pomeranz

Brent Suter

Jordan Romano

Sam Bachman

Hunter Strickland

Chase Silseth

This is a bullpen long on experience and with potential to improve. Nick Sandlin is in camp getting healthy and could factor in the bullpen early in the season. Ben Joyce will be a huge addition when he's healthy. Both could be available early in the season.

Things can change between now and Opening Day. Over the course of the year injuries and under performance will lead to changes. But when the season kicks off in a little over two weeks, this is the bullpen I expect.