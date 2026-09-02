Scott Boras Shares Honest Reaction to Angels' Arte Moreno, Stan Kroenke

Scott Boras' box behind home plate at Angel Stadium gave him a front-row seat to the Angels' unraveling under owner Arte Moreno.

Moreno's tenure will soon end after 33 years, following Tuesday's announcement of an agreement to sell the team to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Boras negotiated directly with Moreno at times. He couldn't prevail on the Angels' owner to sign pitcher Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year contract with the New York Yankees in December 2019. Days later, however, Moreno and Boras hammered out a seven-year, $245 million deal for Anthony Rendon.

Mercifully for the Angels, Rendon becomes a free agent after the 2026 World Series — two years after his last day in uniform with the team.

“Knowing Arte over the years, it’s clear he really enjoyed the game. I think after a while, the complexities of it, all of it certainly changed,” Boras told the New York Daily News on Tuesday. “But when you’re a businessman and you start at about $800 million when you buy the team, and all of a sudden you’re worth $6-7 billion after owning it, I’d have to say that’s a pretty successful venture from a business perspective.”

Moreno's inability to grasp those "complexities" certainly played to Boras' advantage. Instead of spending a fraction of $245 million on scouts, minor league coaches, technology, and a bigger front office to help oversee a modernized player development apparatus, Moreno gave that money to Rendon — one of the most disastrous free-agent signings ever.

From 2020-24, Rendon gave the Angels a .717 OPS (100 OPS+) and 3.8 WAR. It's symbolically appropriate that Moreno becomes the Angels' minority owner once Rendon is free to sign with any team. In all likelihood, Rendon's career as a player will end along with Moreno's time as the Angels' majority owner.

Boras, for his part, had nothing but praise for Kroenke.

“He’s won in the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, soccer. Who doesn’t want championship owners to come to the game?” Boras told the Daily News. “And he seems as though he appoints his staff, doesn’t micromanage. Kind of an ideal owner.”

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, MLS’ Colorado Rapids, and the Premier League’s Arsenal F.C. Four of those teams have won championships over the last five years.

Now, the Angels hope to add to that total as soon as possible.