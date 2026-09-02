The Day the Chants Succeeded: Inside the Angels Fans' Dream Come True

In the words of the Notorious B.I.G. "It was all a dream, I used to read SI magazine." Ok, maybe I changed that last part. But for long suffering Angels fans who dreamed of a day when Arte Moreno would sell the team, the dream has come true. Yes, I checked and it is still true. Arte Moreno has really sold the franchise.

My very first piece for Angels on SI speculated Arte was poised to sell the team. Nowhere near calling it, but merely pointing out the fact that the Angels were in great position for a new owner to take over and immediately remake in his or her image. Ultimately, that is what happened as the Angels are now part of the winners known as the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment group.

The Long Road to "Sell the Team"

It wasn't all bad under Arte. He inherited a World Series champion, a farm system full of talent, and a qualified front office. But it went downhill the second he installed unqualified friends as President and

Chairman. Together, they managed to hire multiple busts as GMs, gut the scouting and development program, and manage to miss the playoffs with both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster.

But this moment was long overdue. For more than a decade, Angels fans watched the team stagnate despite featuring big starts like Trout, Ohtani, and Albert Pujols. Frustration boiled over into public protests, viral social media campaigns, and booming stadium chants of "sell the team."

Angels fans hopes seemed on the horizon in late 2022 when Moreno initially put the franchise up for sale. However, he shocked the baseball world in January 2023 by pulling the team off the market, citing "unfinished business."

Many people laughed at the statement thinking Moreno meant he wanted to win. But he was also dealing with a huge wrongful death lawsuit and the impending loss of the television deal. If he wanted to get top dollar, he needed to address those concerns.

The Molly Jolly Transition

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels president Molly Jolly watches during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first real shockwave in the Angels world was Arte letting longtime friend John Carpino walk as President and bringing in a person who was actually qualified for the job in Molly Jolly. Given Arte's history of meddling in baseball decisions this move was met with skepticism from the fans. It did not matter who was in charge if Arte owned the team.

But Molly went right to work cleaning up Carpino's disasterous run. She launched a new TV network that kept the Angels on cable and satellite packages. No financial details were released, but the network is making enough money to both make the franchise attractive to Kroenke and distribute LA Kings games.

Jolly then fired GM Perry Minasian and replaced him with a truly qualified leader in John Mozeliak. With decades of experience in the Cardinals, Mozeliak went about letting the scouts run the draft and a trade deadline fire sale that combined to boost the Angels farm system from bottom of the barrel to middle of the pack.

If there is one person who helped turn this franchise from a dumpster fire to a valuable asset, it is Jolly. And for once Arte Moreno was staying out of the way and letting his executives make key decisions.

Embracing a True Rebuild

Mar 11, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Arjun Nimmala (18) singles during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After years of deluding themselves that they were one or two notable signings from the playoffs, the Angels finally embraced reality and began a rebuild. Payroll dropped by over $80 million since last year and the Angels have added top prospect Arjun Nimmala and others to the farm.

The draft netted Huntington Beach standout Jared Grindlinger and a stacked hitting core from the SEC and ACC. It was a refreshing class that was based on overall potential rather than immediate need.

Again, this makes a team more attractive to sell. Outside of Mike Trout, the Angels have no long term obligations. Payroll is set to fall off a cliff as the young talent on the farm should be ready for MLB duty. And for the first time in years, talent is being given time to develop rather than rushed to the big league club.

In addition to Nimmala, the Angels are seeing breakout performances by Austin Gordon and Jake Munroe at the AA level. Newly acquired Jacob Cozart is doing well. Joel Hurtado followed Denzer Guzman's blueprint and put up a great AA season by gaining control of his heater. Hurtado is in AAA honing his craft.

Add in top pitching prospect Tyler Bremner doing well at AA and outfielders Nelson Rada and Raudi Rodriguez at AAA and it is clear the Angels want to develop talent fully for a change. Even Christian Moore was held down in AAA until injuries opened a spot in Anaheim.



A Bright Future Under Kroenke Sports & Entertainment



Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke raises the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Angels have been sold to Rams owner Stan Kroenke, adding to the Walmart heir's burgeoning and increasingly successful sports portfolio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John Mozeliak took the job on a temporary basis in what was assuredly a test of Arte Moreno. After all, Mozeliak has won a World Series and was comfortably retired. The Angels called him, not the other way around. Moreno has thus far stayed out of the way and Kroenke always hires quality executives and allow them to make personnel decisions.

Both Jolly and Mozeliak look more like Kroenke hires than Moreno hires. Kroenke wants people who excel in their professions. Arte wants people who are loyal to him.





It will be interesting to find out how long this deal has been in the works and if Kroenke was influencing the organization before he officially took over.

Stan Kroenke's massive $4 billion acquisition immediately alters the trajectory of the franchise. Kroenke brings a proven championship pedigree across multiple major sports leagues. For the Anaheim faithful, his arrival means the team can finally pair a modern, analytical front office with an owner willing to invest heavily in both the major league roster and the farm system.

Every move Mozeliak has made has been to modernize the Angels front office. He fired pitching coach Mike Maddux for not using data. He trusted the scouts to run the draft and they selected a class that was universally praised. Mozeliak then made tough decisions to trade Jose Soriano and fan favorite Jo Adell. And just this week he added two assitant GM's to an under staffed front office.

Qualified executives empowered to make the best decision for the franchise is the norm in Kroenke owned teams. That is why they succeed. John Mozeliak may or may not be the one making those decisions for Kroenke, but this is how the Angels organization will be run. And that is a welcome change.