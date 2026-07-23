MLB Deadline Buzz: Why Today’s Short Start Means Reid Detmers is Moving

This afternoon Reid Detmers stepped onto the mound at Angels Stadium and did what he has done all season long, dominate. At least, for a while.

Detmers was pulled after pitching 5.1 innings and allowing a single run, a home run to the last batter he faced. Detmers had also struck out 6 batters to that point and was solidly in control of his pitches. One mistake does not normally warrant pulling a pitcher of Reid Detmers pedigree.

However, these are not normal times. The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and John Mozeliak is listening to offers on every player other than Mike Trout. And, perhaps behind the scenes even Mike Trout although it is Trout's call to move or stay.

Reid Detmers attacked the strike zone on a hot day.

There was no nibbling around the plate today as Detmers wanted to mow down the Cardinals and get back to the shade of the dugout. In my chat with Reid Detmers he stated a move to the bullpen helped him focus on simply attacking non stop and only worrying about the next pitch. That was definitely the case today.

Even in the hot sun, Detmers was able to hit 94.2 miles per hour on the fastball that struck out Jordan Walker. The first batter of the sixth inning, Jimmy Cooks, struck out looking at a 93.5 mile per hour fastball.

None of those are blazing speeds but they do indicate Detmers was pitching well outside of the 91.4 mile per hour fastball J.J. Wetherholt lined for a solo home run. That was the last pitch Detmers threw on the day.

Reid Detmers would bring in a huge prospect haul.

Jul 9, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret the Angels have long needed an organizational rebuild. Detmers performance, low salary, and two remaining years of club control make him arguably the most valuable starting pitcher that will be moved this trade deadline.

Yes, Tarik Skubal will be more valuable over the next few months, but Detmers can plug into a contender's rotation in 2027 and 20287 at modest salaries. Plus given his bullpen experience he could swing to that role in a playoff push.

Pulling Detmers this early is a clear sign of trade talks.

John Mozeliak is correct in saying that he must receive fair value for controllable players like Detmers. But that value is dependant upon health. Leaving Detmers in a meaningless game in the heat would do nothing to change the Angels fortunes this season. The team's first 100 loss season was guaranteed months ago.

This was a perfect showcase outing for the Angels. Detmers looked good but was not pushed hard. His stuff was crisp, his velocity was fine, and he was pulled below a typical starter's workload. If another baseball organization wanted one last look at him before making an offer, the Angels gave them a great look.

It will hurt to trad Detmers, a home grown, quality player and guy who is good in the community. But to rebuild the farm Mozeliak will need to trade quality assets. And he used today's start as a showcase to try to move Detmers for a high return.