Spring Training Tracker: Injury Updates on Angels Bullpen Arms

Asking pitchers to go from playing catch to throwing mid 90s fastballs over the course of a couple weeks is a prety tall ask. Getting ramped up to game speed requires putting the body, particularly the pitching arm, under an amount of stress it hasn't experienced in months.

Predictably, plenty of pitchers around Major League baseball get injured in camp. And given the extreme tourque pitchers place on their shoulders and elbows many end the previous year with an injury.

All combined, injuries play a major role in how teams build their Opening Day rosters. The Angels are no different. Here's the rundown on notable Angels bullpen arms with injuries.

Robert Stephenson's status is still unclear but it looks bleak.

No active Angel has dealt with as many injuries in recent years as Robert Stephenson. I know some want to say Anthony Rendon, but he's no longer an active Angel in any meaningful sense of the word.

After pitching a total of 10 innings in his first two seasons as an Angels there is a very realistic shot he will not pitch at all in 2026. A visit with specialist Dr. Keith Meister will determine if Stephenson damaged his ulnar collateral ligament again. Expect news in coming days.

Stephenson's injury creates a hole at the back end of the Angels bullpen and will have a big impact on the final roster. Without him, the Angels have a few possible candidates for the closer position and will likely rotate through them.

Nick Sandlin is healthy and throwing in Cactus League games.

Apr 15, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nick Sandlin (52) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. All players wore #42 for Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Sandlin was a low profile minor league signing this off season but has some solid upside. In 211.2 Major League innings Sandlin has struck out 239 hitters and only surrendered 143 hits.

He was available on a minors deal because he ended his season after just 19 appearances due to injury. If he's healthy, the 29 year old right hander will be a solid boost to the bullpen. And he's getting healthy. After throwing several bullpens and live batting practice sessions, he's now working in Cactus League games. He was optioned to minor league camp today but is on track to potentially join the club very early in the season.

Ben Joyce is on the recovery path but will miss the beginning of the year.

Sep 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce (44) strikes out Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman (25) on a 105.5 mph pitch in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fireballer Joyce has hit 105 MPH with his fastball but he's also spent a lot of time on the injured list. His 2025 season was cut short with a torn rotator cuff that required surgery. He's in camp and throwing without pain but he's a few weeks behind the baseball calendar and will not make Opening Day.

The normal ramp up for a pitcher goes from throwing bullpen sessions to throwing to live hitters in batting practice. From there pitchers get into live game action. Joyce has completed several bullpen sessions. When he moves to the next phase will give us an indication of when he might make it to Anaheim.

Sam Bachman is healthy and absolutely dealing.

Feb 11, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman during pitchers and catchers workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Overshadowed by Zach Neto and Nolan Schauel, Perry Minasian's first ever first round draft pick has battled a litany of injuries throughout his career but he's healthy now.

Bachman's power sinker is clocking in at 98 MPH and he's dominating the Cactus League. In 8.1 innings he has stuck out 15 batters and only allowed one run. Bachman is making the Opening Day roster and hopefully gives the Angels some value from their first rounder.