Stan Cliburn and his twin brother, Stew, belong to a small group in baseball history: both reached the major leagues, making them the seventh set of twins to play in MLB.

Cliburn appeared in 54 major league games, all with the California Angels in 1980. He later built a lengthy career as a minor league manager, winning 2,083 games. His legacy on the field was fondly remembered by many in the baseball community Thursday, when he died at age 69.

Cliburn had just finished his first season as manager of the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association; his brother is the team's pitching coach.

"Stan was the heart of our clubhouse, and his loss is devastating to all of us," the Dogs wrote on Twitter/X on Friday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Stu and the entire Cliburn family.

It is with a heavy heart that we share Chicago Dogs manager Stan Cliburn passed away on Thursday evening.



Stan joined the Dogs Family for our inaugural season in 2018, and from day one he was beloved by our front office, our players and our fans. He was one of the most… pic.twitter.com/15ywez4opA — Chicago Dogs (@TheChicagoDogs) November 20, 2026

For Angels fans, Cliburn's brief big league career was the culmination of a long journey that began in the minor leagues.

A catcher, Cliburn was drafted in the fifth round in 1974 out of a Mississippi high school. He reached Triple-A in 1978 and repeated the level in 1979. Cliburn was called up after All-Star catcher Brian Downing broke his ankle.

After making his big league debut against the Toronto Blue Jays in May 1980, he served primarily as a reserve behind Tom Donohue. Cliburn hit .179 with two home runs in 56 at-bats.

Stew Cliburn debuted with the Angels in September 1984, placing the brothers among a select group of twins to play for the same organization. Their baseball careers remained closely connected after their playing days.

Stan Cliburn moved into managing in 1988, beginning in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. In his second season, he led the Augusta Pirates to a South Atlantic League championship. He went on to win additional titles with the Alexandria Aces in 1997 and 1998 and shared another championship with the New Britain Rock Cats in 2001. Stew served as pitching coach on that New Britain staff, which finished 87-55.

Cliburn later managed in the Minnesota Twins' minor league system, working with future major league regulars including Joe Mauer, David Ortiz, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan and Michael Cuddyer.

In 2015, Cliburn became manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, leading the team to the Atlantic League postseason in his first year. After managing the New Britain Bees in 2016 and 2017 and serving as bench coach for the expansion Dogs in 2018, he returned to Southern Maryland in 2019. He remained there through the 2025 season.

Cliburn reached 2,000 career managerial victories in July 2024.

Of the 10 sets of twins in MLB history to reach the major leagues, the Cliburns are the only pair to play for the Angels. Stan Cliburn's career in Anaheim was short, but his influence extended across generations of players and organizations.