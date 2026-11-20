Major League Baseball’s 2026 non-tender deadline passed at 2 p.m. PT on Friday, November 20, and the Los Angeles Angels opted for the path of least resistance: they kept everybody. Despite coming off a 100 loss season and staring down a bloated 40-man roster, Anaheim tendered contracts to all 11 of its arbitration eligible players.



While retaining core pieces like Zach Neto, Reid Detmers, Nolan Schanuel, and Ben Joyce was never in doubt, refusing to cut ties with a single player—most notably outfielder Josh Lowe—is a missed opportunity that underscores the organizational paralysis currently gripping the franchise.

Tendering Josh Lowe Is a Costly Mistake



Heading into Friday, there was no bigger lock on the Angels' internal checklist than non-tendering Josh Lowe. As we highlighted in our breakdown of what Angels fans should watch for on MLB non-tender day, Lowe struggled miserably in his first year in Anaheim following last January's three team trade.







Across 114 games in 2026, Lowe hit a career-worst .209 with a .633 OPS, a 76 wRC+, and a 30.5% strikeout rate. Worse yet, his offensive numbers have regressed for three consecutive seasons since his 2023 breakout in Tampa Bay, and his outfield defense has cratered. On a team that needs to cut down on strikeouts and improve defensively, Lowe hurts in both regards.





By tendering him a contract, the Angels are committing roughly $3.6 million in arbitration to a negative-value player who clogs up a valuable 40-man roster spot. With young outfielders like Nelson Rada and Raudi Rodriguez recently added to the 40-man roster—and legitimate non-tender bargains hitting the market—paying Lowe nearly $4 million is simply throwing away payroll flexibility

Jose Siri Should Have Been Non-Tendered Too

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jose Siri (28) misses the play against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Lowe wasn't the only outfielder who deserved to be cut loose. Jose Siri also should have been non-tendered rather than locked into a projected $2.3 million arbitration salary. He was available on a minor league deal last year and did nothing to improve his stock in 2026.







While Siri provides elite sprint speed, his 31.9% strikeout rate and low on- base percentage (.296 OBP in 2026) make him an automatic out far too often for a lineup desperately trying to fix its contact issues. More concerningly, his calling card—superb center field defense—took a noticeable step backward in 2026. Given his high whiff rate and declining defensive metrics, Siri is the exact type of player who belongs on another minor league deal with a spring training invite (just like the one Anaheim signed him to last February), not taking up guaranteed 40-man space and a couple million dollars.





Why the Front- Office Void Drove the Decision

Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operation John Mozeliak speaks at a retirement ceremony for starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



So why did the Angels stand pat on Lowe and Siri, as well as bubble candidates like Oswald Peraza? The most logical explanation is the lack of permanent leadership in the front office.





With the franchise navigating an ownership transition and operating without a permanent general manager in place, interim decision makers are clearly hesitant to make roster cuts on controllable players. When a front office is in limbo, the default play is almost always to preserve assets and avoid the risk of cutting a player who might bounce back elsewhere before a new regime can evaluate him.

What Comes Next for the Angels' Roster?

Tendering a contract does not guarantee that Lowe, Siri, or Peraza will be on the Opening Day roster. Players tendered on Friday can still be traded—or even released later in the spring for a fraction of their arbitration salaries if they aren't guaranteed—once a permanent general manager takes the reins.



In the meantime, however, keeping all 11 arbitration-eligible players leaves Anaheim's 40-man roster tight. If the Angels want to capitalize on newly minted free agents—like the ones we are tracking in our LA Angels non-tender tracker featuring Trevor Larnach and Nolan Gorman—they will soon have to make the tough roster cuts they avoided on Friday.