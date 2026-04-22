Strikeout Surge Sinks Angels’ Offense as Key Hitters Struggle to Make Contact

Giving the opposition free outs is a surefire way to have a lackluster offense. In 2025 the Angels led MLB in strikeouts for the season and almost set a new all time record. Early in the season the Angels were able to keep the K's in check and have a solid offense.

However, since returning from New York, the Angels are back to their old ways of swinging, missing, and not scoring runs. Yes, some lineup tweaks might help as would a very obvious roster move, but those improvements will be marginal unless the Angels start making more contact.

Angels hitters again lead the league in strikeouts.

Entering today, the Angels have struck out 247 times in 25 games. That is essentially 10 strikeouts per game putting them not far off last year's 1627 K's. There are 3 outs in an inning so the Angels are basically handing the opposition 3.1 innings per game where they do not even put the ball in play.

For comparison, the Colorado Rockies have struck out 230 times this season and occupy second place. San Diego sits at 186 and Toronto is the best in baseball at 156.

Jorge Soler, Yoan Moncada, and Bryce Teodosio strike out at least 1/3rd of the time.

By K rate these three are the worst offenders. Teodosio made the team for his defense not his bat. A wise manager would offset his poor offense by allowing him to provide stellar defense in center field, but alas we do not have a wise manager.

The problem really lies in the fact Soler and Moncada are middle of the batting order players. When they strike out it is often with men on base. Soler is a notoriously streaky hitter but Moncada seems to only be swinging for the fences in the majority of his at bats.

Zach Neto's team leading number of strikeouts is too high for a leadoff hitter.

Apr 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) gestures after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Neto ranks sixth on the club in K rate with an unacceptable 28.4%. On many clubs that rate would top the list. The issue is compounded by the fact Zach Neto is the leadoff hitter who is expected to set the table for the power guys.

When you combine his high K rate with the fact the leadoff batter receives the most plate appearances, it adds up to Zach Neto leading the team in strikeouts with 33.

Neto does a lot of things well on the baseball field and sports a really solid .362 on base percentage. But he strikes out a ton for a leadoff hitter.

Logan O'Hoppe and Josh Lowe have been K machines lately.

Apr 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

For those who do not remember when pitchers hit for themselves, Josh Lowe is not too far off from what it looked like. A batting average that started with a 1 and generally overmatched at the plate, Lowe is close to having a pitcher's spot in the lineup.

Logan O'Hoppe has shown some promise at times but is whiffing at an alarming rate lately. He is at 8 strikeouts through 5 games this homestand including 4 on Monday night.

Putting Lowe and O'Hoppe back to back is a black hole in the lineup with each good for a strikeout per game.

Could this improve?

For some players, yes, and others no. Jorge Soler has struck out 26.8% of the time in his long career. He will likely end up somewhere around there at the end of the year. Zach Neto's career K rate is 24.9% so he could improve as well.

It is far more difficulty to find reasons for hope with Lowe and O'Hoppe. Lowe has been on a downward spiral at the plate for three seasons. Outside of a really hot start to 2025, O'Hoppe has been pretty poor with the bat in his MLB career. There is some upside remaining with O'Hoppe, but his star is beginning to dim.

On the good news note, Mike Trout's 20% K rate is slightly below his career mark and yet another reason for Angels fans to enjoy watching him play.