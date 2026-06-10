The Angels Are Threatening an All-Time Record for Bullpen Futility

The Angels are on pace to win 60 games this season, the fewest in franchise history. They've never lost 100 games in 66 seasons of existence, but there's a first time for everything.

An early candidate for the top reason why this might be the worst Angels team of all-time is the bullpen. Their 4.90 ERA through Monday is 26th in MLB and on pace to be third-highest in franchise history.

Those numbers only scratch the surface of the bullpen's futility. Its job is to preserve a lead, or not let a deficit become insurmountable, after the starter leaves the game. Blown saves are a small way of measuring that, but they tell a useful story.

Any reliever can be assessed a blown save when he squanders a close lead. A bullpen's collective save percentage demonstrates how well it preserves close games.

After Kirby Yates allowed the game-tying run against the Houston Astros on Monday in Anaheim, the Angels were a collective 6-for-20 in save opportunities as a team. As noted by Blake Murphy of Sportsnet on Bluesky, that's on pace to break the 2024 Chicago White Sox's all-time record.

Those White Sox went 21-for-58 in save opportunities (36.2 percent), the worst save conversion rate in MLB history. The season is not yet halfway over, but the Angels have time to break the record comfortably.

Their closer situation offers them a chance.

Jordan Romano signed a $2 million contract with the Angels in December 2025, but didn't last until May. He was released in April with four saves in six opportunites and a 10.13 ERA. The Angels are still on the hook for Romano's salary after designating him for assignment and releasing him April 27.

Yates began the season on the injured list with left knee inflammation. He was activated May 5. In 10.1 innings since, he's allowed six runs (5.23 ERA), going 0-2 with two blown saves.

Chase Silseth, Drew Pomeranz, and Ryan Zeferjahn have blown two saves each. Four other Angel relievers have one apiece.

All of this serves to highlight the absence of Ben Joyce. The 25-year-old was 4-for-4 in save opportunities in 2024, but has been limited to 4.1 innings since then because of shoulder injuries. Joyce made four minor league rehab appearances earlier this season before shutting it down.

The most recent update manager Kurt Suzuki provided to reporters suggested Joyce was nowhere near close to starting up again. In the meantime, the Angels must find a solution to their late-inning woes. History is on the line.