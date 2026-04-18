The Angels Bullpen Will Add a Closer (or two) Soon

After a frustrating week watching Jordan Romano be asked to do more than he is able to do, Angels fans want a closer and they want one now. Manager Kurt Suzuki is almost certain to use a new reliever as a closer until reinforcements come along.

The good news is that one veteran with closing experience and the young guy who the Angels hope is their long term closer are both nearly ready.

Kirby Yates started his rehab assignment yesterday.

Yates is the most obvious choice to take over as closer in the near future. Pairing him with his former pitching coach in Mike Maddux was a really smart move by Perry Minasian. If you look at the results those two put together the last time they worked together, it is easy to dream on a solid season from Yates.

In the Cactus League, Yates velocity and spin rates were both fine. A veteran like Yates is not looking at his bottom line numbers in the Spring he just wants to be healthy. Unfortunately, his knee started hurting right as the season was starting and he landed on the injured list.

Given Yates long track record he should not be out on his rehabilitation assignment too long. But the Angels will want to see him prove he is capable of pitching on back to back nights. It would be optimistic to think he pitches in the home stand but he could be available in about a week,

Ben Joyce is facing hitters and could begin his rehab assignment soon.

Feb 11, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce during pitchers and catchers workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Angels have taken their time getting Joyce fully healthy following a shoulder surgery that cost him most of last season. He was able to throw several bullpens in Spring Training but none at full speed nor did he face live hitters.

In the last week and a half both of those things have changed. Joyce faced live hitters on Tuesday at he Angels facility in Tempe. He will do so again a couple more times then progress to a rehabilitation assignment of his own.

Given the long time it has taken to get to this point and the very limited amount of game action for Joyce, his return is still likely a few weeks away. But at least it is now on a solid track to happen.

Adding one, then two late inning relievers would be a huge help.

The Angels should have swept the Yankees in the Bronx. If Kurt Suzuki has Yates and/or Joyce in the bullpen he has far better options than Romano with the game on the line. Sliding Romano into a lower leverage situation then having Pomeranz, Yates, and eventually Joyce at the back end dramatically changes the likelihood of winning games.

In the short term, Suzuki will name a new closer. But in a week or so expect Kirby Yates back in the role. Then keep an eye on Joyce's progress. If the team can have both of them available at the same time the bullpen goes from a weakness to a strength.