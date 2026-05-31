Los Angeles Angels Farm Report: Luke Murphy and Joel Hurtado Are Major League Bound

The future of the Angels bullpen is taking shape in Rocket City and it looks promising. Luke Murphy and Joel Hurtado are both absolutely dealing right now making solid cases for promotions to the big league roster in 2026.

It is no secret the Angels bullpen started the season as one of the worst in baseball. The unit has been better of late but still has plenty of room for improvement. Murphy and Hurtado look to be the next two to get their shots.

Luke Murphy is on fire this season.

Part of Perry Minasian's all pitcher draft in 2021, Luke Murphy looked like he would arrive in the big leagues in short order. Generally, taking a pure reliever in the fourth round is considered too early. But with Murphy dominating the always tough SEC and the Angels foolishly thinking they could contend for the post season, Minasian snagged Murphy in the fourth round.

His numbers at Vanderbilt were epic. 41 innings, 61 strikeouts, 0.944 WHIP, and a 4.07 K/BB ratio.

But he had a rough time adjusting to the professional ranks until this season. Something has obviously clicked for the right hander and his numbers prove it. Just look below.

Here's a pair of Luke Murphy strikeouts from tonight in the pouring rain. Murphy has been untouchable.



He's 9-for-9 in save opportunities, has a 0.56 ERA in 15 games, 20 strikeouts, 5 walks in 17.0 innings. No earned runs allowed in 11 straight games.



It might be time...↗️ pic.twitter.com/TbMpn9Lt8R — Chris Harris (@CHarris731) May 30, 2026

Joel Hurtado is also dominating in AA.

Feb 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Joel Hurtado (72) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Currently Joel Hurtado is pitching in the Trash Pandas rotation and having success. However, his fastball/slider approach may ultimately land him in the Angels bullpen. Even if he ultimately is a starter, giving a young player a taste of the Major Leagues while pitching out of the bullpen is a good way to break them in a bit.

Hurtado has been dealing with Rocket City over the last month. His comman is improving and the numbers are showing it.

Joel Hurtado has been a beast all year, but has put together an incredible May.



In 5 starts is 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA (27.0 IP/4 ER), 6 walks, 27 strikeouts. Has a 25.2% strikeout rate. pic.twitter.com/DI0Oz9MhRB — Chris Harris (@CHarris731) May 30, 2026

With the Angels moving Chase Silseth into a single inning or less role, the need for a long reliever exists in Anaheim. Bringing in a kid with big strikeout numbers and letting him eat up a few innings here and there makes a lot of sense.

When could the duo arrive in Anaheim?

The answer for Murphy is any day. Given his track record in college and the success he is having the Angels could move him up at any time. He is not on the 40 man roster, though, so the Angels would need to remove somebody from the roster.

Joel Hurtado is a more complex decision. Given the Angels are not competing for a postseason spot, it could benefit the team to continue to try to develop him as a starter. They would only switch him to a bullpen role if they feel that experiment fails.

If the Angels feel he is best suited for a long reliever role, though, getting him some MLB time in the last months of the season would be a good idea.