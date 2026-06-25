Jo Adell Trade Rumors: Analyzing the Best Landing Spots for the Angels' Power Outfielder

Power is always in demand at the trade deadline and the Angels Jo Adell could potentially find himself on the move. Several teams are looking to add some thump to their lineup at this year's trade deadline.

Let's take a look at the best landing spots for Jo Adell.

Philadelphia is already showing interest.

For Jo Adell this might be the best scenario. Reuniting with his close friend Brandon Marsh and playing in a park where the ball travels well could add up to a big second half for Adell. Plus it would give Adell a chance to play on a genuine World Series contender.

As great as it would be for Adell, though, the Phillies system is a bit light on mid tier talent. Ramon Marquez would be a good target for the Angels. The 20 year old starting pitcher was recently promoted to High A ball and features a really nice change up. But he is a ways away from the Majors and would rank solidly behind other Angels prospects like Chase Shores.

Cleveland would be a great fit for both sides.

Akron catcher Jacob Cozart (17) meets with Akron pitcher Khal Stephen (41) during the home opening day game, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year after year the Cleveland Guardians pitching staff keeps them in playoff contention. But year after year they are in search of bats. With right field being particularly dreadful for them in 2026, slotting Jo Adell into the starting lineup would be a big boost in the power department without breaking the bank. For all involved, trading Jo Adell to Cleveland makes a ton of sense.

Cleveland's farm system is also deep, particularly in an area of dire need for the Angels: catching. Jacob Cozart was a fourth round pick out of NC State in 2025 and his doing well in AA. Pitchers love throwing to him and he is considered to be advanced defensively. As of now there is little pop in his bat, but a .329 on base percentage in AA ball is not shabby at all.

The Angels recently promoted Juan Flores to AA after he mashed High A pitching with a .274/.342/.528 line as a 20 year old. Pairing Cozart and Flores together could give the Angels a long term tandem behind the dish.

Tampa Bay needs outfield help.

The Rays are notorious for winning trades but they are also renowned for developing talent. Adell's power and the Rays outfield having a collective OPS of .653 make for an obvious fight. Adell is also right handed and would break up a heavily lefty lineup.

In search of their first World Series, the Rays could look to bolster their 2026 and 2027 squads without breaking the bank. And their farm system is stocked with talent of every type.

The Angels could look for a return like 6 foot 4 righty Jackson Baumeister and his 60 grade fastball. He is in AA right now working on his secondary pitches and command. At age 23 he could be a starter or bullpen candidate in the next year or two.

Also possibilities are prospects with more ceiling and development time needed. Adrian Santana is a 20 year old shortstop has a great glove and is a switch hitter. He is in High A and would slide really help the Angels farm system which is pretty barren offensively. 23 year old Austin Overn is having a really nice AA season and can play all three outfield positions.

Trading Adell would both hurt and help accelerate a rebuild.

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) high fives Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) after Meckler catches a fly ball during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Jo Adell is a favorite in the clubhouse and great in the community. Angels fans had high hopes for him as a prospect. Overall it would hurt to see Adell leave for a trade package that is less than a blockbuster.

However, trading Adell would allow the Angels to move Mike Tout out of center field and create opportunities for Nelson Rada and/or Raudi Rodriguez while providing talent to the Angels farm system.

If the Angels can snag Cozart from Cleveland that would be idea. A cost controlled tandem of plus defenders who can handle the bat would be a phenomenal cornerstone of the next Angels winning team. It takes multiple backstops to get through a 162 games and then October baseball. The Angels had their greatest franchise success with the Molina brothers teaming up to give the team quality work behind the dish each night.