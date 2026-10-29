The First Week of the MLB Offseason: What Los Angeles Angels Fans Should Expect

With the Brewers wrapping up the World Series last night, the 2026 Major League Baseball season is in the books and teams can now begin to focus on the future. For Angels fans, this means the long awaited end to the Arte Moreno era can finally begin and fans can look towards a full organizational rebuild with hopes of building a sustained contender.

The transition to new ownership will have a familiar bridge in interim GM John Mozeliak, who is staying on board until a new front office is installed. That is great news for the Angels as they have a competent leader who has already begun the much needed rebuild in place until Kroenke's team hires and MLB sized front office full of MLB caliber talent.

The first seven days of the winter lay the groundwork for all 30 teams. For Angels fans, understanding the mechanisms of the opening week is essential to tracking how Mozeliak and the Angels can start turning the ship around.

The Transition Timeline: From the World Series to the Open Market

The initial phase of the offseason functions on a strict, day-by-day countdown dictated by the collective bargaining agreement. Yes, there is talk of a lockout in December but the current CBA is still in place so this timeline will not move.

Today (Day 1): Players officially become free agents at 6 a.m. PT. The trade market reopens.

Days 1–5: Teams hold exclusive rights to negotiate contract renewals with their own pending free agents.

Day 5: The quiet period ends,

Free agents are cleared to negotiate and sign with any club at 2 p.m. PT., and Qualifying Offers are due.

The Five-Day "Quiet Period" and Roster Deflections

May 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson (24) is looked at by a trainer after being injured during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The day after the World Series concludes, a group of Major League players automatically enter free agency. During the five-day "Quiet Period," these players can only re-sign with their 2026 clubs.

For the Angels, this week marks the formal departure of expiring veteran contracts such as Robert Stephenson and Yoan Moncada, providing the front office with definitive clarity regarding their 2027 luxury tax payroll and creating roster flexibility. For the Angels this will be another big drop in a payroll that has been dwindling for consecutive years.

While traditional external signings cannot occur yet, the trade market opens immediately on Day 1. Front offices routinely use this five day window to swap players on their roster bubbles to either clear space for prospects to be promoted or expected future free agent signings. The Angels could use this time to add a player who will be squeezed off a deeper team's roster.

Day 5: The Qualifying Offer and Contract Option Deadline

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) strikes out in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the clock strikes 2 p.m. PT on the fifth day following the World Series, the exclusive negotiation window closes, and the true Hot Stove season begins. This afternoon represents the first significant fork in the road for roster planning, highlighted by two specific operations:

The Qualifying Offer Deadline: Teams have until 2 p.m. PT to extend a one-year Qualifying Offer (valued at a projected $23.15 million) to eligible free agents. Players who receive a QO have until mid-November to accept or decline. If a player declines and signs elsewhere, their original team receives draft-pick compensation.

Contract Option Decisions: Clubs must formally exercise or decline all team, player, and mutual options built into player contracts.



Signing a player who rejected a Qualifying Offer is the one free agent mistake the Angels must avoid. It has taken considerable effort to get the farm respectable and long term winners are build through the draft. But these deadlines will both enlarge the pool of free agents when options are declined and define who the Angels should take off their wish list.

Front Office Overhaul: Angels Interviewing Top Executive Candidates

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke talks with Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been very quiet with regards to the Angels front office openings. No interviews have been leaked but expect that to change. Now the executives of playoff clubs are fair game to be poached and if Stan Kroenke's history with the Rams and his other teams is any indicator, he will look for top notch executives from other clubs.

In my previous analysis, I detailed why targeting Milwaukee Brewers front office personnel candidates—specifically Matt Kleine and Will Hudgins alongside veteran executive Thad Levine—would inject proven, small market efficiency into Anaheim. Additionally, I argued that St. Louis Cardinals assistant GM Randy Flores is a great option to be the next General Manager of the Los Angeles Angels. Flores, who learned the ropes under John Mozeliak and drafted impact talent like Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar, possesses the exact draft-and-develop pedigree the Angels desperately need.

If the Angels are able to identify a new leader for the franchise early in the off season, it would be the biggest win for Anaheim since the 2009 playoffs. Which, not coincidentally, occured the last time the Angels had a competent front office.



