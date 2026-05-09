One Angels Trade Chip is Already Clear After One Month

Buried in the standings and far from looking like a contending team in the near future the Angels will be sellers at the trade deadline. The media will focus on Mike Trout, but that trade will be difficult if not impossible to facilitate. While they should embrace a full blown rebuild and look to build for the future that is not how this franchise operates.

One problem is that owner Arte Moreno states he refuses to rebuild. That might be false bravado as the Angels are trimming $80 million in payroll this year while letting younger players take key roles. Even if they don't admit it, this team is rebuilding to a large degree. As a meddlesome owner he will limit the amount of talent GM Perry Minasian is allowed to trade in for prospects.

But a veteran on a one year deal who is costing Arte some decent money will be traded. If there is one obvious trade chip on the roster it is Jorge Soler.

Jorge Soler is an offensive force again.

Fully healed after an injury plagued 2025, Jorge Soler looked like a good bounce back candidate. He showed up to Spring Training with his normal bat speed and batting eye.

His spring was highlighted by a two home run game against the Dodgers on March 22nd. One of those blasts was absolutely monstrous, measuring 409 feet and leaving his bat at a blistering 109.1 miles per hour.

He has carried that power into the regular season. His slash line of .238/.342/.475 is good for an OPS+ of 125. Soler has 8 home runs and 5 doubles to go along with 17 walks.

Not fleet of foot and still prone to strikeouts, Soler's wRC+ of 103 and 45 K's show he is not perfect. But rallies are hard to maintain in the playoffs and teams are searching for long balls and walks and Soler is delivering both.

What is Jorge Soler's value?

May 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Not a ton. Soler's value is derived solely from his bat as his defense is anywhere from bad to outright horrible. This no only hampers Soler's value but also limits his market to teams looking primarily for a designated hitter.

The Angels are paying Soler $13 million this season so an acquiring team will need to pick up about $6 million. A forward thinking organization would offer to pay down the contract to enhance the talent return but Arte Moreno has refused to do so in the past. Look at the trades of Noah Syndergaard, Raisel Iglesias, and others as proof Arte would rather save money than acquire talent.

If he hits well, Soler is likely to produce perhaps 1 WAR for his new club. Most likely less if he is traded at or near the deadline and is only on his new team for 60-70 games. In short, he will be paid exactly what he is worth at best.

As with the returns for Iglesias and Thor, expect the Angels to pick up a prospect that was formerly rated highly but has washed out. Or perhaps they pick up a player or two that is on a good team's roster bubble but has no place on their active roster. Like the Luis Garcia for Zeferjahn and others trade a couple of years ago.

Come late July Jorge Soler will not be on the Angels. That much is clear. Who else leaves town with him is to be determined. Adam Frazier is another veteran on a one year deal. I will look at his potential value in a future article.