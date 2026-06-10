The One Inning That Keeps Deciding Angels Games

Throughout some of the season, the Angels have done enough to give themselves a chance to win. The starting pitching has often kept games competitive, and the offense has produced enough runs to stay within striking distance. Yet time and time again, those efforts have been undone by one inning. Whether it's a blown lead, a late defensive mistake, or an inability to deliver a clutch hit, the ninth inning has repeatedly become the difference between winning and losing for the Angels. Over the last several weeks, some of the team's most frustrating losses have followed a familiar script, with late inning mistakes turning competitive games into frustrating losses.

A Familiar Story Against The Dodgers

One of the clearest examples came during Reid Detmers' start against the Dodgers in the Freeway Series. For eight innings, the Angels found themselves locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel, with Detmers doing everything he could to keep his team in position to win. The left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six, handing the game over to the bullpen with the score still tied.

Yet despite all that, the game was ultimately decided in the ninth inning when the Dodgers pushed across the only run of the game, handing the Angels a frustrating 1-0 loss. It was the latest example of a trend that has become all too familiar this season, the Angels doing enough to stay competitive, only to watch the outcome get decided in the game's final moments

Jun 9, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs to third against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Athletics Series followed the Same script

The same trend appeared once again during the Angels' recent series against the Athletics. After battling through nine innings, the Angels entered the 10th inning with an opportunity to secure a hard-fought victory. Instead, the game turned on a single defensive sequence. With the bases loaded and one out, the Angels appeared to be in position to escape the inning when Ryan Zeferjahn induced a routine ground ball. However, the relay from Zach Neto to Adam Frazier was not turned quickly enough, allowing the runner to beat the throw at first and bring home the go-ahead run. What could have been an inning ending double play instead became the deciding moment in another late game loss. Much like the defeat against the Dodgers, the Angels had done enough to keep themselves in the game, only to watch the outcome swing in the final innings.

The losses against the Dodgers and Athletics are just two recent examples of a trend that has followed the Angels throughout much of the season. The club has recorded 13 blown saves, but the responsibility does not fall solely on the bullpen. Defensive miscues, missed opportunities at the plate, and late-game execution have all played a role in turning competitive games into losses. Until the Angels find a way to clean up those issues, the ninth inning will likely continue deciding far too many of their games.