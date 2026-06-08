The Angels Lost the Freeway Series, But It wasn't All Bad

On paper, the answer seems obvious. The Angels lost the Freeway Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and once again found themselves looking up at their crosstown rivals. However, wins and losses do not always tell the entire story. While the Angels did not come away with a series victory, there were still several encouraging developments that may have made the Freeway Series more successful than many fans initially realize.

Soriano Remains a Bright Spot

One of the biggest positives to come out of the Freeway Series was another solid outing from José Soriano. While his final line was not dominant, Soriano gave the Angels exactly what they needed in the series finale, helping them avoid a sweep against the Dodgers. The right hander worked six innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out two. More importantly, he kept the Angels in the game long enough for the offense to capitalize and secure a much needed victory. Against one of baseball's most talented rosters, Soriano once again showed an ability to compete and give his team a chance to win, something that has become a recurring theme throughout his breakout season.

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) walks back to the dugout after ending the the third inning with bases loaded against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Reid Detmers Kept The Angels in the Game

Another encouraging development from the Freeway Series was the performance of Reid Detmers. Despite the Angels ultimately falling 1-0 in the contest, Detmers did everything he could to keep his team in the game. The left hander delivered six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits, walking two, and striking out six against a Dodgers lineup filled with proven offensive talent. Unfortunately for Detmers, the Angels were unable to provide any run support before giving up the game's only run in the ninth inning. While the result was disappointing, Detmers' outing served as a reminder of the talent that made him such a highly regarded young pitcher and provided another reason for optimism moving forward

Jun 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There Were Still Positives to Take Away

No, the Angels did not come away with a series victory against the Dodgers, but that does not mean the Freeway Series was without positives. Detmers turned in one of his strongest performances of the season and was unfortunate to receive no run support in a tough 1-0 loss. Soriano continued his breakout campaign by helping the Angels avoid a sweep in the series finale, while the offense finally broke through in a big way by scoring 13 runs in Game 3. The Dodgers may have won the series, but the Angels still walked away with several encouraging signs that could prove important as the season moves forward.