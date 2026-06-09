Trey Mancini Completes Stunning MLB Return With Angels: Watch His First At-Bats Back

When Trey Mancini walked out of the Angels dugout, across the third base line, then across the diamond to first base he was in territory both familiar and foreign. Mancini had played first base at Angels Stadium, but he had not played in a Major League game since July of 2023.

What is truly amazing is that the 34 year old's fight across two minor league systems back to the big time is the second best comeback of his career. Trey Mancini shared his incredible story with Angels on SI this off season. If you are unfamiliar with the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year's story, listen to Trey tell it using that link.

Trey Mancini wasted no time getting a hit and RBI.

Trey might have waited over 1000 days to get back to The Show but he wasted no time in making an impact once he got back. The first time he stepped to the plate he laced an RBI single.

The Trey way‼️



Mancini makes his mark in his first AB back in the bigs! pic.twitter.com/LDD5vAM2j7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2026

That hit came off a pitcher who entered the game with an ERA under 2.00. The story just keeps getting better.

And then Mancini came around to score from first.

Always known for his hustle but never known for his speed, Mancini scored all the way from first base on Logan O'Hoppe's double. He lumbered those last 30 feet or so but was fully intent on getting to home plate.

😎 catchers rake 😎 pic.twitter.com/60jKRuP9jv — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2026

Mancini's incredible night by the numbers.

3 hits

1 RBI

1 Run scored

It took a really good defensive play by Isaac Paredes to deny Mancini a fourth hit. Unfortunately that play led to an inning ending double play, but all credit goes to Paredes on that one. Mancini hit a rocket but Paredes is a really good defender.

Why this comeback is such a special story.

Jun 8, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Trey Mancini (34) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Any time a once popular player spends nearly three years out of the Majors then works his way back it is a notable story. But when that player has already come back from cancer to win the Comeback Player of the Year it is magical.

Trey Mancini was once a Rookie of the Year finalist. In 2019 he hit 35 home runs and it looked like he would be in the middle of the Orioles lineup for years to come. However, that was not to be the case.

Just a few months later, during Spring Training in 2020, Mancini was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. While most of the world shut down for the pandemic he fought for his life.

He came back to MLB in 2021 and won the Comeback Player of the Year thanks to a 21 home run season.