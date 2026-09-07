Wade Meckler Is Perry Minasian’s Ultimate Waiver-Wire Parting Gift

At the time, then Angels GM Perry Minasian though he was helping himself when he claimed outfielder Wade Meckler off waivers. San Francisco had made the Orange County native available and the Angels needed some depth on the grass. Fresh off of leading the majors in strikeouts, the Angels also needed some players with higher contact rates who could get on base consistently.

Meckler was an intriguing pickup. Not only is his backstory enough to make him an instant fan favorite, Wade had a path to playing time and a history of upsetting the odds. Now, it appears though Perry Minasian's best waiver wire claim will turn out to be Wade Meckler, who will help new GM John Mozeliak's career.

Plucking Wade Meckler Off the Waiver Wire From San Francisco

In late December of last year the San Francisco Giants designated Wade Meckler for assignment. Given his status as a member of the 40 man roster, Meckler was placed on waivers and made available to any organization that was willing to give him a 40 man roster spot. Minasian jumped at the opportunity to add the speedy lefty swinger to the Angels and claimed him.

Interestingly, the Angels actually designated him for assignment themselves later that same January to manage 40-man roster flexibility, but he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He then hit his way back up through the minors to earn his contract selection in May 2026, setting up his current standout season.

The Statistical Surge of the Angels' New Outfield Addition

Wade Meckler is giving the Angels outfield two things it desperately needed: defense and contact. He was named a Defensive Player fo the Month by Sports Info Solutions. His defensive play was capped by a highlight reel home run robbery against the Phillies.

WADE MECKLER GOES OVER THE WALL 😱 pic.twitter.com/jrTOiS1tRU — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 29, 2026

Highlight reel catches are great but the award was for consistent defense throughout the month. In August, Meckler was credited for six defensive runs saved. While the other outfielders make the pitching staff look worse, Meckler helps keep runs off the board.

Adding that level of defense to a prototypical leadoff profile offensively is a big boost for the Angels outfield. Meckler has the second highest on base percentage on the team but not by much. Meckler clocks in at .368 to Trout's .377. But Meckler strikes out far less often and displays far better speed on the base baths. Against right handed pitching, Meckler is clearly the team's best option sit at the top of the lineup.

Why Meckler Leaves a Lasting Legacy for Perry Minasian's Front Office

Aug 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) is greeted after scoring a run off wild pitch by Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry Minasian was replaced to his obvious weaknesses. He simply could not build a quality bullpen and his draft strategy centered around immediate need rather than overall talent. But he is leaving the next regime with some solid pieces. Walbert Urena and George Klassen were acquired under his watch along with several notable prospects on the farm.

Adding a plus defender who fills a much needed role on offense through a waiver claim is a big win for any club and Minasian deserves credit for landing Meckler. Just like the Angels organization deserves credit for giving the Esperanza High School product an opportunity to prove he can play at baseball's highest level.

As Meckler's play continues to improve and he grows into a bigger and bigger crowd favorite, it is only appropritate fans give credit where it is due. Perry Minasian certainly had his misses, but Wade Meckler was a great parting gift to the franchise.