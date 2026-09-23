Walbert Ureña Aims to Cap Stellar 2026 Campaign as Angels Battle A's



When the Los Angeles Angels take the field tonight against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, the primary focus will rest squarely on the right arm of Walbert Ureña. In what has otherwise been a challenging year for Anaheim, the 22-year-old right-hander has emerged as a major bright spot. Tonight, he gets the ball one final time, looking to put an exclamation point on a breakout 2026 campaign.



Walbert Ureña: Finishing a Breakout Year on Top



Ureña (9-10, 2.74 ERA) has evolved into must-watch television over the final two months of the season. He enters tonight's matchup riding the momentum of a spectacular performance on September 17, when racked up a career-high nine strikeouts against the Twins. The key to Ureña’s late season surge has been dramatically improved command. The Dominican right hander has slashed his walk rate over his last four starts, morphing into a highly efficient front line starter. Facing an Oakland lineup that can swing from explosive to highly undisciplined, Ureña has an excellent opportunity to capture his 10th victory of the year and secure a sub-2.70 ERA.



Beyond the personal milestones for the young ace, this game carries heavy psychological weight for the franchise. Sitting at a 60-97 record, the Angels are desperately fighting to avoid crossing a threshold they have never touched in their history: a 100-loss season. With only five games remaining on the schedule, every single matchup is a high-stakes battle against infamy. Trusting Ureña on the mound is Kurt Suzuki’s best card to play to stave off that fate for at least another night.



Jeffrey Springs: A Final Battle with the Long Ball



Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Angels' offense will look to support their young star by teeing off against A's veteran left hander Jeffrey Springs (4-14, 6.18 ERA). Springs has endured a miserable campaign characterized by severe vulnerability to the long ball. He has surrendered 33 home runs this year, ranking third most in the Major Leagues. Power hitters like Zach Neto and the rest of the Angels' core will need to remain aggressive early in the count to exploit Springs’ tendencies and give Ureña an early cushion.



Key Matchups to Watch

1. Zach Neto vs. Jeffrey Springs

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a single against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels' shortstop has the power to exploit Springs' habit of leaving pitches over the heart of the plate. If Neto can jump on a fastball early, it could set the tone for the entire evening.

2. Denzer Guzman vs. Sutter Health Park

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) celebrates with team mates after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guzman has homered in four straight games in Sutter Health Ballpark. Can he make it five in a row.

3. Ureña vs. The Oakland Power Outfield

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) motions to his teammates after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler and the A's outfield core have shown serious pop this month. Ureña's ability to keep the ball low in the zone and limit extra-base hits at Sutter Health Park will dictate how long he stays in the game.



How to Watch the Game



First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PDT and will be broadcast on Angels Baseball Television.



