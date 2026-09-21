Embrace the Tank: Why the Angels Clinching the Top 2027 MLB Draft Odds Is a Massive Win

With an 8-0 shutout loss to the Twins in their 2026 home finale, the Angels guaranteed they will finish with more losses than the Kansas City Royals. At worst, the Angels will have the third worst record in Major League Baseball and with current draft lottery structure each of the bottom three teams has an equal 19.1% shot at the first overall selection in the 2027 MLB draft.

For a rebuilding team like the Angels, adding the top pick in the draft would help futher boost a farm system that is both rising quickly and yet still ranked in the middle of the pack. However, the benefits of being one of the worst teams in the league go far beyond a potential headline making draft selection.

As the Angels open up a two game series with an A's team that is only one loss behind them, let's take a look at the ways it benefits the Angels to end the year with more losses than our rivals up in Sacramento.

How Finishing Last Boosts the Angels in Rounds 2 Through 20

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ Jarren Advincula (2) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Catching the Colorado Rockies for dead last in the league is almost certainly not going to happen. But the Angels are fighting a division rival for draft position in rounds two through twenty. Because while the first round is subject to a lottery system the remaining rounds are conducted in order of worst record to best.

What this means is the Angels will pick either directly before the A's or directly after them 19 times next spring. Consider last year's draft in which the Mariners drafted Kade Anderson one pick after the Angels selected Tyler Bremner.

The stakes for an 18th round pick are not as high as they are in the first round, but there are two benefits to be had by choosing first: adding a player you want and making sure your division rival does not get him.

Why Maximum MLB Draft Slot Money Is the Angels' Biggest Asset

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tyler Bremner is drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the second pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the MLB draft each pick is alloted a value and the total value of those picks is alloted to a team. Last year the second highest pool was a shade over $19 million and the third highest pool clocked in at about $17.35 million. That extra $1.65 million could be the difference between landing an elite talent or seeing that player take NIL money to play in the college ranks.

As of now teams are free to spread their bonus money around as they see fit. Often teams will sign young talent above their slotted value then look to pay later picks below slot value. With the proliferation of funds available to SEC and ACC talent in the college baseball world it is more common to have to overpay the best high school talent to lure them to the professional ranks.

Having a larger war chest entering the draft would give the Angels more ability to sign talent. It would also give them a greater chance of signing a high upside younger prospect who falls a few rounds due to signability concerns. Add in the fact the Angels would be picking this player one slot before the A's have an opportunity to snag him, and it is a huge advantage.

Protecting MLB Waiver Wire Priority From the Athletics

Sep 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) hits a walk-off single in the 10th inning as Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini (37) watches at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is highly unlikely the Angels can leapfrog the Rockies and be the worst overall team in baseball. However, the Rockies front office has proven to be inept for years so letting them have the first overall pick on the waiver wire might not be that bad. The same can not be said about the A's, who have both drafted and traded quite well in recent years.

Why does waiver wire priority matter? Mostly because the lockout will not go into effect until December but rosters for the Rule V draft must be set in November. What this means is teams will need to add players to their 40 man rosters to protect them from the Rule V draft. To do so they will need to place other players on waivers and the Angels could look to pounce at the right opportunity.

The Dodgers will likely need to place four players on their roster. Roughly the same number applies to the Brewers and Rays. That is roughly a dozen players from stacked organizations who could become available and the Angels would benefit from getting their crack at them before the A's.

Once the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place and free agents sign that will create more waiver wire activity. And, again, being able to choose before a division rival is a great way to both add talent and ensure your rival does not.



Wade Meckler was a waiver wire pickup prior to this season and has done quite well. He represents a bit of a best case scenario, but this club has multiple needs and adding young, cost effective talent to see what works is a sound strategy for a rebuilding club.



With the Angels clearly needing bullpen help and depth pieces across the board the waiver wire could help them improve in 2027 without signing free agents or trading prospects.